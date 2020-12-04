Centerra Gold Appoints New Director

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") (TSX:CG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tengiz A.U. Bolturuk to its Board of Directors. Centerra also announces the resignation of Mr. Askar Oskombaev from its Board of Directors.



Mr. Bolturuk, a dual citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic and Canada, has extensive experience in the mining industry, with a focus in project and process management. He has over 30 years of experience in engineering and operations in the mining industry, with worldwide experience including in Canada, USA, Kazakhstan, Australia, and South Africa. Mr. Bolturuk received degrees in mineral processing and metallurgy from the National University of Science and Technology (ex-MISIS) in Moscow, Russia, and from the Clausthal University of Technology in Germany, respectively. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Bolturuk was nominated by Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, Centerra's largest shareholder, pursuant to the Restated Shareholders' Agreement dated as of June 6, 2009 entered into by Kyrgyzaltyn and Centerra.

Michael Parrett, Chair of the Board of Directors of Centerra stated, "Centerra has benefited greatly from Askar's knowledge and expertise, particularly in government and community relations, during his tenure on the Board and he will be sorely missed. On behalf of the Board and management, I thank Askar for his service to Centerra. We welcome Tengiz to the Board and look forward to working with him and to continuing our positive working relationship with Kyrgyzaltyn."

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

