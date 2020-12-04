World e-Health Market Report 2020: Market Dynamics Affecting the Market and what Strategies Players are Adopting to Compete

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "e-Health - Trends, Regulatory Issues, Players Profiles and Market Sizing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the dynamics affecting the global digital health market and what strategies are players adopting to compete on this market.



It will provide main use cases observed in digital health and answer how do national regulations impact the market of digital health and what what size is the digital health market in terms of volume?

For each segment analysed in the report, it provides:

A review of the economic issues at play

Core market dynamics

Player positioning along the value chain

Regulatory issues

Estimated market sizing for each segment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Definition & Scope

2.2. Use cases studied



3. Digital health market overview

3.1. Landscape overview

3.2. National regulatory environments



4. Healthcare system platforms

4.1. Use Case Overview

4.2. Illustrative Use Case: Doctolib Teleconsultation Platform

4.3. Player Dynamics

4.4. Drivers & Barriers

4.5. Player analysis

Amazon Care

Capsule Tech

Cerner

CORE Group

Doctolib

Kameda

Infologics

Medisante Group

Visiomed

Vsee

5. Telehealth

5.1. Use Case Overview

5.2. Illustrative Use Case: Medtronic remote patient monitoring solution for diabetes

5.3. Player Dynamics

5.4. Drivers and Barriers

5.5. Player analysis

Abbott Laboratories

General Electrics - Healthcare

iSens

Medtronics

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Roche

Sense4Care

Tandem Diabetes Care

Voluntis

6. Remote support & Actimetry

6.1. Use Case Overview

6.2. Illustrative Use Case: Vi Intelligent wearable

6.3. Player Dynamics

6.4. Drivers and Barriers

6.5. Player analysis

Alert1

Bluelinea

Engie

Howz

Libify

Maricare

Suez

Tunstall

7. Wellness

7.1. Use Case Overview

7.2. Illustrative Use Case: Apple's steps into the healthcare

7.3. Player Dynamics

7.4. Drivers and Barriers

7.5. Player analysis

Apple

Fitbit

Johnson & Johnson

Withings

Google

Garmin

care.coach

Rollibot

8. Digital health: Market sizing

8.1. Drivers and Barriers synthesis

8.2. Healthcare system platforms Market Sizing

8.3. Telehealth market sizing

8.4. Remote support and actimetry market sizing

8.5. Wellness market sizing

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Alert1

Amazon Care

Apple

Bluelinea

care.coach

CORE Group

Capsule Tech

Cerner

Doctolib

Engie

Fitbit

Garmin

General Electrics

Google

Howz

Infologics

iSens

Johnson & Johnson

Kameda

Libify

Maricare

Medisante Group

Medtronics

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Roche

Rollibot

Sense4Care

Suez

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tunstall

Visiomed

Voluntis

Vsee

Withings

