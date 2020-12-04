Market Overview

World e-Health Market Report 2020: Market Dynamics Affecting the Market and what Strategies Players are Adopting to Compete

Globe Newswire  
December 04, 2020 6:48am   Comments
Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "e-Health - Trends, Regulatory Issues, Players Profiles and Market Sizing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the dynamics affecting the global digital health market and what strategies are players adopting to compete on this market.

It will provide main use cases observed in digital health and answer how do national regulations impact the market of digital health and what what size is the digital health market in terms of volume?

For each segment analysed in the report, it provides:

  • A review of the economic issues at play
  • Core market dynamics
  • Player positioning along the value chain
  • Regulatory issues
  • Estimated market sizing for each segment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope
2.1. Definition & Scope
2.2. Use cases studied

3. Digital health market overview
3.1. Landscape overview
3.2. National regulatory environments

4. Healthcare system platforms
4.1. Use Case Overview
4.2. Illustrative Use Case: Doctolib Teleconsultation Platform
4.3. Player Dynamics
4.4. Drivers & Barriers
4.5. Player analysis

  • Amazon Care
  • Capsule Tech
  • Cerner
  • CORE Group
  • Doctolib
  • Kameda
  • Infologics
  • Medisante Group
  • Visiomed
  • Vsee

5. Telehealth
5.1. Use Case Overview
5.2. Illustrative Use Case: Medtronic remote patient monitoring solution for diabetes
5.3. Player Dynamics
5.4. Drivers and Barriers
5.5. Player analysis

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • General Electrics - Healthcare
  • iSens
  • Medtronics
  • Philips Healthcare
  • ResMed
  • Roche
  • Sense4Care
  • Tandem Diabetes Care
  • Voluntis

6. Remote support & Actimetry
6.1. Use Case Overview
6.2. Illustrative Use Case: Vi Intelligent wearable
6.3. Player Dynamics
6.4. Drivers and Barriers
6.5. Player analysis

  • Alert1
  • Bluelinea
  • Engie
  • Howz
  • Libify
  • Maricare
  • Suez
  • Tunstall

7. Wellness
7.1. Use Case Overview
7.2. Illustrative Use Case: Apple's steps into the healthcare
7.3. Player Dynamics
7.4. Drivers and Barriers
7.5. Player analysis

  • Apple
  • Fitbit
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Withings
  • Google
  • Garmin
  • care.coach
  • Rollibot

8. Digital health: Market sizing
8.1. Drivers and Barriers synthesis
8.2. Healthcare system platforms Market Sizing
8.3. Telehealth market sizing
8.4. Remote support and actimetry market sizing
8.5. Wellness market sizing

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Alert1
  • Amazon Care
  • Apple
  • Bluelinea
  • care.coach
  • CORE Group
  • Capsule Tech
  • Cerner
  • Doctolib
  • Engie
  • Fitbit
  • Garmin
  • General Electrics
  • Google
  • Howz
  • Infologics
  • iSens
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kameda
  • Libify
  • Maricare
  • Medisante Group
  • Medtronics
  • Philips Healthcare
  • ResMed
  • Roche
  • Rollibot
  • Sense4Care
  • Suez
  • Tandem Diabetes Care
  • Tunstall
  • Visiomed
  • Voluntis
  • Vsee
  • Withings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/377g3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 

