Huazhu Group Limited Reports Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

A total of 6,507 hotels or 634,087 hotel rooms in operation and 2,313 unopened hotels in pipeline as of September 30, 2020. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries ("DH"), a total of 6,390 hotels or 610,765 hotel rooms in operation.



Hotel turnover 1 increased 7% year-over-year to RMB11 billion for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding DH, hotel turnover decreased 1%.

increased 7% year-over-year to RMB11 billion for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding DH, hotel turnover decreased 1%. Net revenues increased 3.4% year-over-year to RMB3.2 billion (US$466 million) 2 for the third quarter of 2020, better than revenue guidance previously announced of 0% to 2% increase. Excluding DH, net revenues decreased 10.5% year-over-year, in line with our guidance previously announced of a decline of 10 to 12%.

for the third quarter of 2020, better than revenue guidance previously announced of 0% to 2% increase. Excluding DH, net revenues decreased 10.5% year-over-year, in line with our guidance previously announced of a decline of 10 to 12%. Net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited was RMB212 million (US$31 million) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited of RMB431 million in the third quarter of 2019 and net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited of RMB548 million in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited was RMB482 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities (but including non-cash goodwill impairment loss of RMB437 million), adjusted net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB218 million (US$32 million), compared with adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) of RMB434 million for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding DH, adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB476 million.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB190 million (US$28 million), compared with RMB898 million for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding DH, EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB859 million.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities (but including non-cash goodwill impairment loss of RMB437 million), adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB184 million (US$27 million), compared to RMB901 million for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding DH, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB853 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Huazhu expects net revenues to range from a 0% to a 3% increase year-over-year, or to range from a decline of 4-7% if excluding the addition of DH.

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) ("Huazhu", "we", "our" or "the Company"), a world-leading hotel group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, Huazhu's worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 6,507 hotels and 634,087 rooms, including 117 hotels from the addition of DH. During the third quarter of 2020, Legacy-Huazhu3 business opened 520 hotels, including 9 leased (or leased-and-operated) hotels and 511 manachised (or franchised-and-managed) hotels and franchised hotels, and closed a total of 201 hotels, including 12 leased hotels and 189 manachised and franchised hotels. During the third quarter of 2020, the Legacy-DH4 business opened 3 hotels, including 2 leased hotels and 1 manachised and franchised hotel, and closed 2 manachised and franchised hotels. As of September 30, 2020, Huazhu had a total of 2,313 unopened hotels in pipeline, including 2,272 hotels from Legacy-Huazhu business and 41 hotels from Legacy-DH business.

Legacy-Huazhu Only – Third Quarter of 2020 Operational Highlights

As of September 30, 2020, Legacy-Huazhu had 6,390 hotels in operation, including 687 leased and owned hotels and 5,703 manachised hotels and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-Huazhu had 610,765 hotel rooms in operation, including 91,218 under the lease and ownership model and 519,547 under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-Huazhu also had 2,272 hotels in the pipeline, including 22 leased and owned hotels and 2,250 manachised and franchised hotels. Legacy-Huazhu has experienced continued recovery during the third quarter of 2020. As of September 30, 2020, approximately 99% of Legacy-Huazhu's hotels (excluding 83 hotels under governmental requisition) had resumed operations. The following discusses Legacy-Huazhu's RevPAR, average daily room rate ("ADR") and occupancy rate for its leased and owned hotels as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels under governmental requisition) for the periods indicated.

The ADR was RMB218 in the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB245 in the third quarter of 2019 and RMB185 in the previous quarter.





The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 82.0% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 87.7% in the third quarter of 2019 and 68.8% in the previous quarter.





Blended RevPAR was RMB179 in the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB215 in the third quarter of 2019 and RMB127 in the previous quarter.





For all hotels which had been in operation for at least 18 months, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB178 for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 19.8% decrease from RMB222 for the third quarter of 2019, with a 13.5% decrease in ADR and a 6.5-percentage-point decrease in occupancy rate.

Legacy-DH Only – Third Quarter of 2020 Operational Highlights

As of September 30, 2020, Legacy-DH had 117 hotels in operation, including 70 leased hotels and 47 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-DH had 23,322 hotel rooms in operation, including 12,820 under the lease model and 10,502 under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-DH also had 41 hotels in the pipeline, including 28 leased hotels and 13 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-DH's RevPAR, average daily room rate ("ADR") and occupancy rate for its leased as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels temporarily closed) for the periods indicated.

The ADR was EUR93 in the third quarter of 2020, compared with EUR98 in the third quarter of 2019 and EUR87 in the previous quarter.





The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 37.9% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 75.7% in the third quarter of 2019 and 18.3% in the previous quarter.





Blended RevPAR was EUR35 in the third quarter of 2020, compared with EUR74 in the third quarter of 2019 and EUR16 in the previous quarter.

Ji Qi, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Huazhu commented: "We are pleased to see our adjusted EBITDA turned to a positive at RMB184 million in third quarter from a loss of RMB97 million in second quarter 2020, mainly due to continued strong recovery of Legacy-Huazhu's hotels during the third quarter, following an upward RevPAR trend. Legacy-DH's operating performance has also been steadily recovering from July until late-September when a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic occurred again in Europe. We are taking further cost and cash flow measures to mitigate the effects of this situation.

"We remain very confident," continued Mr. Ji, "to achieve our target of 10,000 hotels by 2022 as we believe the pandemic will accelerate the industry consolidation where Huazhu, as one of the market leaders, should be the major beneficiary. In addition, we are also exploring new opportunities in lower-tier cities to further expand our presence across China."

Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

The third quarter of 2020 financial results included results of Legacy-DH business, which was not included in the third quarter of 2019 financial results. In the third quarter of 2020, both Legacy-Huazhu business and Legacy-DH businesses were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic compared with that of the third quarter of 2019.

(RMB in millions) Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Revenues: Leased and owned hotels 2,089 1,236 2,131 Manachised and franchised hotels 939 676 995 Others 27 41 32 Net revenues 3,055 1,953 3,158

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB3.2 billion (US$466 million), representing a 3.4% year-over-year increase and a 61.7% sequential increase. Excluding DH, our net revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB2.7 billion, representing a 10.5% year-over-year decrease.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB2.1 billion (US$314 million), representing a 2.0% year-over-year increase and a 72.4% sequential increase. Excluding DH, our net revenues from leased and owned hotels for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB1.7 billion, representing a 17.8% year-over-year decrease.

Net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB995 million (US$147 million), representing a 6.0% year-over-year increase and a 47.2% sequential increase. Excluding DH, our net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB976 million, representing a 3.9% year-over-year increase.

Other revenues represent revenues generated from businesses other than our hotel operations, which mainly include revenues from the provision of IT products and services to hotels, revenues from Huazhu Mall™ and other revenues from Legacy-DH business, totaling RMB32 million (US$5 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB27 million in the third quarter of 2019 and RMB41 million in the previous quarter.

(RMB in millions) Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs 1,834 2,135 2,470 Other operating costs 11 7 15 Selling and marketing expenses 113 107 162 General and administrative expenses 277 263 343 Pre-opening expenses 126 99 42 Total operating costs and expenses 2,361 2,611 3,032

Hotel operating costs for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB2.5 billion (US$364 million), compared to RMB1.8 billion in the third quarter of 2019 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, hotel operating costs for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB1.9 billion, which represented 70.4% of the quarter's net revenues, compared to 60.0% for the third quarter in 2019 and 93.4% for the previous quarter.

Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB162 million (US$25 million), compared to RMB113 million in the third quarter of 2019 and RMB107 million in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB102 million, which represented 3.7% of the quarter's net revenues, compared to RMB113 million or 3.7% of net revenues for the third quarter in 2019, and RMB71 million or 3.9% of net revenues for the previous quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB343 million (US$51 million), compared to RMB277 million in the third quarter of 2019 and RMB263 million in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB235 million, which represented 8.6% of the quarter's net revenues, compared to 9.1% for the third quarter in 2019 and 9.7% for the previous quarter. The effects of a number of our cost-cutting initiatives, such as streamlining of head office headcounts, was gradually reflected.

Pre-opening expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were all related to Legacy-Huazhu totaling RMB42 million (US$6 million), compared to RMB126 million in the third quarter of 2019 and RMB99 million in the previous quarter.

Goodwill impairment loss for the third quarter of 2020 was all related to Legacy-DH totaling RMB437 million (US$64 million). As mentioned earlier, the Legacy-DH business had been gradually recovering since April 2020. However, a second wave of COVID-19 in Europe since late-September 2020 prolonged the timing and increased the uncertainty of the business recovery. In this connection, we made a non-cash provision of goodwill impairment loss on the Legacy-DH business.

Other operating income, net for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB110 million (US$16 million) mainly related to subsidy income totaling RMB99 million, compared to RMB9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and RMB164 million in the previous quarter.

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB201 million (US$30 million). Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB168 million (US$25 million), compared to adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) of RMB734 million in the third quarter of 2019 and adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) of RMB456 million in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, our income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB523 million, compared to income from operations of RMB703 million in the third quarter of 2019 and loss from operations of RMB207 million in the previous quarter.

Operating margin, defined as income from operations as a percentage of net revenues, for the third quarter of 2020, was a negative 6.4%. Excluding DH, the operating margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 19.1%, compared with 23.0% in the third quarter of 2019 and a negative 11.4% in the previous quarter.

Other expense, net for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB1 million (US$0 million), compared to other income, net of RMB86 million for the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to gains realized from our sales of some equity securities in the third quarter of 2019, and other income, net of RMB21 million for the previous quarter.

Unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB39million (US$6 million), compared to unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities of RMB28 million in the third quarter of 2019 and unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities of RMB34 million in the previous quarter. Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities mainly represents the unrealized gains (losses) from our investment in equity securities with readily determinable fair values, such as AccorHotels.

Income tax benefit for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB50 million (US$7 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB191 million in the same period of 2019 and income tax benefit of RMB68 million in the previous quarter.

Net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB212 million (US$31 million). Excluding share-based compensation expenses and the unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities (but including non-cash goodwill impairment loss of RMB437 million), adjusted net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB218 million (US$32 million). Excluding DH, the net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB482 million, compared to net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited of RMB431 million in the third quarter of 2019 and a net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited of RMB325 million in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, the adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB476 million, compared with adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) of RMB434 million in the third quarter of 2019 and an adjusted net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) of RMB253 million in the previous quarter.

Basic and diluted losses per share/ADS. For the third quarter of 2020, basic and diluted losses per share were RMB0.73 (US$0.11). For the third quarter of 2020, excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted basic and diluted losses per share (non-GAAP) were RMB0.75 (US$0.11).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB190 million (US$28 million). Excluding DH, the EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB859 million (US$118 million), compared with RMB898 million in the third quarter of 2019 and RMB66 million in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities (but including non-cash goodwill impairment loss of RMB437 million), adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB184 million (US$27 million). Excluding DH, the adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB853 million (US$117 million), compared with RMB901 million in the third quarter of 2019 and RMB138 million in the previous quarter.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB1.1 billion (US$168 million). Investing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB2.1 billion (US$305 million), mainly including RMB1.6 billion (net cash out) for an investment in Accor shares. Financing cash inflow for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB3.8 billion (US$565 million), mainly related to RMB5.2 billion (net cash in) from the secondary listing of the Company's shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and RMB1.4 billion (net cash out) for the repayment of bank loans.

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB6.6 billion (US$969 million) and restricted cash of RMB1.3 billion (US$195 million).

Debt financing. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had a total debt balance of RMB13.4 billion (US$2.0 billion) and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB4.4 billion. On November 2, 2020, we completed our previously announced put right offer relating to our 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022. US$6,000 aggregate principal amount of these Notes were repurchased, and paid in cash to the applicable holders. The remaining Notes outstanding of US$475 million will be reclassified from short-term debt to long-term debt on the balance sheet in the next quarter.

COVID-19 update

During Q3 2020, our occupancy rate recovery continued, thanks to China's effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, our average daily room rate had also recovered gradually along with the occupancy rate. More importantly, leisure traveling was the key driver to this recovery, which had resulted in outstanding performance of our upper-midscale and upscale brand hotels. We were glad to see that the recovering trend continued in October, with our blended RevPAR recovering close to 100% as of the same time in last year. Heading into November and December, as more COVID-19 patient cases have been discovered in Shanghai, and some regions have been defined as medium risk regions, these recent developments have negatively affected demand for lodging in Shanghai and nearby cities. We believe that the Chinese government has many tools to help contain the pandemic, so we do not currently expect a nationwide spread of COVID-19 in China.



DH operating performance also recovered steadily from July through mid-September 2020. However, this recovery trend was affected since late September due to a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in European countries. To mitigate the effects of this situation, we are taking further cost and cash flow measures, such as deferring rental payments, reducing or eliminating discretionary corporate spending and capital expenditures, etc. As of November 30, 2020, 89% or 107 of DH hotels were in operation. We have also reached out to our banks for additional bank facilities to support our operations in Europe during this period.

Guidance

In October and November, our blended RevPAR recovered to approximately 100% and more than 90% of last year level, respectively. For December, up to the date of this release, we have not yet seen any major impacts on our blended RevPAR from recent recurrence of COVID-19 outbreak in various cities, such as Shanghai and Tianjin. However, considering the potential uncertainties in the remaining of December, we expect net revenues in fourth quarter of 2020 to range from a 0% to a 3% increase year-over-year, or to range from a decline of 4-7% if excluding the addition of DH.

The above forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

Huazhu's management will host a conference call at 8 p.m. U.S. Eastern time, Sunday, December 6, 2020 (or 9 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, December 7, 2020) following the announcement. The conference call will be a Direct Event call. All participants must preregister online prior to the call. Please use the link http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1536939 to complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the conference call. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference promptly. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 14, 2020. Please dial +1 (855) 452 5696 (for callers in the US), 400 632 2162 (for callers in mainland China), 800 963 117 (for callers in Hong Kong) or +61 2 8199 0299 (for callers outside the US) and enter the passcode 1536939.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (or U.S. GAAP), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (or SEC): hotel operating costs excluding share-based compensation expenses; general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses; selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; adjusted basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results" at the end of this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Company performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities that may not be indicative of Company operating performance. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Company performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities is that share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and will continue to be significant and recurring in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess the operating and financial performance before reflecting the effects of investing and financing transactions and income taxes, given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements, depreciation and amortization expense that comprise a significant portion of the Company's cost structure. In addition, the Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the lodging and other industries, and may be used by investors and Company management as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes that EBITDA provides investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. The Company also uses adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, to assess operating results of our hotels in operation. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities helps facilitate year-on-year comparison of the results of operations as the share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities may not be indicative of Company operating performance.

The Company believes that unrealized gains and losses from changes in fair value of equity securities are generally meaningless in understanding our reported results or evaluating the economic performance of our businesses. These gains and losses have caused and will continue to cause significant volatility in reported periodic earnings.

Therefore, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA more closely reflects the performance capability of our hotels. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be construed as an indication that the Company's future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains considered to be outside the ordinary course of business.

The use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets (including land use rights), income tax, interest expense and interest income have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA. Share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities and other relevant items both in the reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in the consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

The terms EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing the operating and financial performance, investors should not consider these data in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as the Company does.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About Huazhu Group Limited

Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel group. As of September 30, 2020, Huazhu operated 6,507 hotels with 634,087 rooms in operation in 16 countries. Huazhu's brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, and Ni Hao Hotel. Upon the completion of the acquisition of DH on January 2, 2020, Huazhu added five brands to its portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotel. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu's business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that Huazhu appoints, and Huazhu collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2020, Huazhu operates 16 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 84 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.huazhu.com .

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company's capital needs, business strategy and expectations. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "will," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "forecast," "project," or "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results. Any or all of the Company's forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should consider various factors, including the anticipated growth strategies of the Company, the future results of operations and financial condition of the Company, the economic conditions of China, the regulatory environment in China, the Company's ability to attract customers and leverage its brands, trends and competition in the lodging industry, the expected growth of demand for lodging in China and other factors and risks outlined in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings. These factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. In addition, new factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to the Company, which is subject to change. This release also contains statements or projections that are based upon information available to the public, as well as other information from sources which the Company believes to be reliable, but it is not guaranteed by the Company to be accurate, nor does the Company purport it to be complete. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by applicable law.

Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,234 6,577 969 Restricted cash 10,765 1,323 195 Short-term investments 2,908 3,169 467 Accounts receivable, net 218 493 73 Loan receivables, net 193 245 36 Amounts due from related parties 182 177 26 Inventories 57 93 14 Income tax receivables - 2 0 Other current assets, net 699 697 102 Total current assets 18,256 12,776 1,882 Property and equipment, net 5,854 6,570 968 Intangible assets, net 1,662 5,949 876 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,875 29,677 4,371 Finance lease right-of-use assets - 1,793 264 Land use rights, net 215 209 31 Long-term investments 1,929 1,866 275 Goodwill 2,657 4,976 733 Loan receivables, net 280 261 38 Other assets, net 707 757 111 Deferred tax assets 548 902 133 Total assets 52,983 65,736 9,682 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 8,499 5,701 840 Accounts payable 1,176 1,209 178 Amounts due to related parties 95 73 11 Salary and welfare payables 491 348 51 Deferred revenue 1,179 1,317 194 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,082 3,458 509 Finance lease liabilities, current - 27 4 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,856 2,573 379 Dividends payable 678 - - Income tax payable 231 127 19 Total current liabilities 17,287 14,833 2,185 Long-term debt 8,084 7,686 1,132 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 18,496 27,742 4,086 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent - 2,231 329 Deferred revenue 559 609 90 Other long-term liabilities 566 735 108 Deferred tax liabilities 491 1,828 269 Retirement benefit obligations - 129 19 Total liabilities 45,483 55,793 8,218 Equity: Ordinary shares 0 0 0 Treasury shares (107 ) (107 ) (16 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,834 9,005 1,326 Retained earnings 3,701 799 118 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (49 ) 162 24 Total Huazhu Group Limited shareholders' equity 7,379 9,859 1,452 Noncontrolling interest 121 84 12 Total equity 7,500 9,943 1,464 Total liabilities and equity 52,983 65,736 9,682





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except share, per share and per ADS data) Revenues: Leased and owned hotels 2,089 1,236 2,131 314 Manachised and franchised hotels 939 676 995 147 Others 27 41 32 5 Net revenues 3,055 1,953 3,158 466 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs: Rents (664 ) (833 ) (859 ) (126 ) Utilities (105 ) (91 ) (136 ) (20 ) Personnel costs (466 ) (508 ) (611 ) (90 ) Depreciation and amortization (243 ) (320 ) (337 ) (50 ) Consumables, food and beverage (203 ) (185 ) (253 ) (37 ) Others (153 ) (198 ) (274 ) (41 ) Total hotel operating costs (1,834 ) (2,135 ) (2,470 ) (364 ) Other operating costs (11 ) (7 ) (15 ) (2 ) Selling and marketing expenses (113 ) (107 ) (162 ) (25 ) General and administrative expenses (277 ) (263 ) (343 ) (51 ) Pre-opening expenses (126 ) (99 ) (42 ) (6 ) Total operating costs and expenses (2,361 ) (2,611 ) (3,032 ) (448 ) Goodwill impairment loss - - (437 ) (64 ) Other operating income (expense), net 9 164 110 16 Income (Losses) from operations 703 (494 ) (201 ) (30 ) Interest income 46 26 31 5 Interest expense (72 ) (142 ) (136 ) (20 ) Other (expense) income, net 86 21 (1 ) (0 ) Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities 28 (34 ) 39 6 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (108 ) 34 48 7 Income (Loss) before income taxes 683 (589 ) (220 ) (32 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (191 ) 68 50 7 Gain (Loss) from equity method investments (60 ) (33 ) (35 ) (5 ) Net income (loss) 432 (554 ) (205 ) (30 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) 6 (7 ) (1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited 431 (548 ) (212 ) (31 ) Other comprehensive income Gain arising from defined benefit plan, net of tax - 4 (7 ) (1 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (65 ) 43 237 35 Comprehensive income (loss) 367 (507 ) 25 4 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) 6 (7 ) (1 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited 366 (501 ) 18 3 Earnings (Losses) per share/ADS: Basic 1.51 (1.91 ) (0.73 ) (0.11 ) Diluted 1.45 (1.91 ) (0.73 ) (0.11 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 284,657,577 286,473,344 291,675,396 291,675,396 Diluted 304,311,266 286,473,344 291,675,396 291,675,396





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions) Operating activities: Net income (loss) 432 (554 ) (205 ) (30 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 31 38 33 5 Depreciation and amortization, and other 257 359 367 54 Impairment loss 3 16 453 67 Loss from equity method investments,

net of dividends 99 33 14 2 Investment (income) loss (6 ) (11 ) (89 ) (13 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 20 470 747 110 Other 171 161 (181 ) (27 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,007 512 1,139 168 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (390 ) (339 ) (452 ) (67 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received (23 ) (0 ) (3 ) (0 ) Purchase of investments (118 ) (0 ) (1,631 ) (241 ) Proceeds from maturity/sale of investments 533 35 14 2 Loan advances (131 ) (24 ) (48 ) (7 ) Loan collections 148 47 51 8 Other (8 ) - 0 0 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 11 (281 ) (2,069 ) (305 )





Financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 2 0 5,245 772 Proceeds from debt 2 4,291 1,468 216 Repayment of debt (605 ) (2,930 ) (2,844 ) (419 ) Other (37 ) (12 ) (33 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (638 ) 1,349 3,836 565 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6 12 (73 ) (11 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 386 1,592 2,833 417 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,065 3,475 5,067 747 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 4,451 5,067 7,900 1,164





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 2,470 78.2 % 12 0.4 % 2,458 77.8 % Other operating costs 15 0.5 % - 0.0 % 15 0.5 % Selling and marketing expenses 162 5.1 % 1 0.0 % 161 5.1 % General and administrative expenses 343 10.9 % 20 0.6 % 323 10.3 % Pre-opening expenses 42 1.3 % - 0.0 % 42 1.3 % Total operating costs and expenses 3,032 96.0 % 33 1.0 % 2,999 95.0 % Income (Loss) from operations (201 ) -6.4 % 33 1.0 % (168 ) -5.4 % Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues US$ US$ US$ (in millions) Hotel operating costs 364 78.2 % 2 0.4 % 362 77.8 % Other operating costs 2 0.5 % - 0.0 % 2 0.5 % Selling and marketing expenses 25 5.1 % 0 0.0 % 25 5.1 % General and administrative expenses 51 10.9 % 3 0.6 % 48 10.3 % Pre-opening expenses 6 1.3 % - 0.0 % 6 1.3 % Total operating costs and expenses 448 96.0 % 5 1.0 % 443 95.0 % Income (Loss) from operations (30 ) -6.4 % 5 1.0 % (25 ) -5.4 % Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 2,135 109.3 % 11 0.6 % 2,124 108.7 % Other operating costs 7 0.4 % - 0.0 % 7 0.4 % Selling and marketing expenses 107 5.5 % 1 0.1 % 106 5.4 % General and administrative expenses 263 13.5 % 26 1.3 % 237 12.2 % Pre-opening expenses 99 5.1 % - 0.0 % 99 5.1 % Total operating costs and expenses 2,611 133.8 % 38 2.0 % 2,573 131.8 % Income (Loss) from operations (494 ) -25.3 % 38 2.0 % (456 ) -23.3 % Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 1,834 60.0 % 10 0.3 % 1,824 59.7 % Other operating costs 11 0.4 % - 0.0 % 11 0.4 % Selling and marketing expenses 113 3.7 % 1 0.0 % 112 3.7 % General and administrative expenses 277 9.1 % 20 0.7 % 257 8.4 % Pre-opening expenses 126 4.1 % - 0.0 % 126 4.1 % Total operating costs and expenses 2,361 77.3 % 31 1.0 % 2,330 76.3 % Income from operations 703 23.0 % 31 1.0 % 734 24.0 %







Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) 431 (548 ) (212 ) (31 ) Share-based compensation expenses 31 38 33 5 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities (28 ) 34 (39 ) (6 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) 434 (476 ) (218 ) (32 ) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share/ADS (non-GAAP) Basic 1.52 (1.66 ) (0.75 ) (0.11 ) Diluted 1.46 (1.66 ) (0.75 ) (0.11 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation Basic 284,657,577 286,473,344 291,675,396 291,675,396 Diluted 304,311,266 286,473,344 291,675,396 291,675,396 Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) 431 (548 ) (212 ) (31 ) Interest income (46 ) (26 ) (31 ) (5 ) Interest expense 72 142 136 20 Income tax expense (benefit) 191 (68 ) (50 ) (7 ) Depreciation and amortization 250 331 347 51 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 898 (169 ) 190 28 Share-based compensation 31 38 33 5 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities (28 ) 34 (39 ) (6 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 901 (97 ) 184 27



Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q3 2020 Closed (1)

in Q3 2020 Net added

in Q3 2020 As of

September 30,

2020 (2) As of

September 30,

2020 Leased and owned hotels 9 (12 ) (3 ) 687 91,218 Manachised and franchised hotels 511 (189 ) 322 5,703 519,547 Total 520 (201 ) 319 6,390 610,765 (1) The reasons for hotel closures mainly include non-compliance with brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q3 2020, we had 17 hotels closed for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.

(2) As of September 30, 2020, 83 hotels were requisitioned by governmental authorities.





As of September 30, 2020 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,213 1,097 Leased and owned hotels 446 4 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,767 1,093 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,177 1,175 Leased and owned hotels 241 18 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,936 1,157 Total 6,390 2,272





Operational hotels (excluding hotels under requisition) For the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, yoy 2019 2020 2020 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 288 205 255 -11.4% Manachised and franchised hotels 235 181 211 -10.3% Blended 245 185 218 -11.1% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 90.0% 67.4% 82.9% -7.1p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 87.2% 69.1% 81.8% -5.3p.p. Blended 87.7% 68.8% 82.0% -5.7p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 259 138 211 -18.5% Manachised and franchised hotels 205 125 173 -15.8% Blended 215 127 179 -16.9%





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

September 30, For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended September 30, change ended September 30, change ended September 30, change 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019

2020

(p.p.) Economy hotels 2,604 2,604 185 144 -21.9 % 199 168 -15.7 % 92.7 % 85.9 % -6.8 Leased and owned hotels 421 421 207 159 -23.0 % 222 184 -17.2 % 93.4 % 86.9 % -6.6 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,183 2,183 179 140 -21.6 % 193 164 -15.3 % 92.6 % 85.7 % -6.9 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,108 1,108 289 238 -17.4 % 335 298 -11.2 % 86.1 % 80.1 % -6.0 Leased and owned hotels 188 188 352 269 -23.5 % 402 345 -14.2 % 87.4 % 78.0 % -9.4 Manachised and franchised hotels 920 920 271 230 -15.2 % 316 284 -9.9 % 85.8 % 80.7 % -5.0 Total 3,712 3,712 222 178 -19.8 % 245 212 -13.5 % 90.4 % 83.8 % -6.5



Operating Results: Legacy-DH

Number of hotels Number of rooms Unopened hotels in pipeline Opened

in Q3 2020 Closed

in Q3 2020 Net added

in Q3 2020 As of

September 30, 2020(3)



As of

September 30, 2020



As of

September 30, 2020 Leased hotels 2 - 2 70 12,820 28 Manachised and franchised hotels 1 (2 ) (1 ) 47 10,502 13 Total 3 (2 ) 1 117 23,322 41 (3) As of September 30, 2020, a total of 12 hotels were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 outbreak.





For the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, yoy 2019 2020 2020 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 100 82 88 -11.8% Manachised and franchised hotels 94 97 101 6.9% Blended 98 87 93 -4.7% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 78.7% 18.7% 38.2% -40.5p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 72.3% 17.3% 37.5% -34.8p.p. Blended 75.7% 18.3% 37.9% -37.8p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 79 15 34 -57.1% Manachised and franchised hotels 68 17 38 -44.6% Blended 74 16 35 -52.2%





Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of September 30, 2020 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,226 355,402 1,107 HanTing Hotel 2,722 253,155 477 Hi Inn 443 25,946 103 Elan Hotel(4) 849 53,471 461 Ibis Hotel 199 21,323 56 Zleep Hotel 13 1,507 10 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,281 278,685 1,206 Ibis Styles Hotel 63 7,470 28 Starway Hotel 428 37,137 307 JI Hotel 1,033 128,994 453 Orange Hotel 308 35,101 171 Crystal Orange Hotel 110 14,896 50 Manxin Hotel 59 5,854 34 Madison Hotel 23 2,953 24 Mercure Hotel 98 16,685 60 Novotel Hotel 12 3,387 13 Joya Hotel 10 1,926 1 Blossom House 26 978 25 Grand Mercure Hotel 7 1,489 8 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts 49 11,556 8 IntercityHotel 44 7,827 20 Maxx by Steigenberger 5 777 1 Jaz in the City 2 424 2 Other partner hotels 4 1,231 1 Total 6,507 634,087 2,313 (4) As of September 30, 2020, 4 Ni Hao hotels were included in the operational hotel of Elan Hotel and 27 Ni Hao hotels were included in the pipeline of Elan Hotel.

