OpsRamp a Thought Leadership Exhibitor at the 2020 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , a modern SaaS platform for unified hybrid infrastructure monitoring, event management, and automation, is participating in the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference, December 7th to 10th, as a thought leadership exhibitor. Bhanu Singh, OpsRamp's Senior VP of Engineering and DevOps, will present the session, "Beyond Digitization: How to Future-Proof IT Operations", during the conference.



OpsRamp is helping IT operations leaders optimize IT infrastructure to meet the needs of high-performing organizations. OpsRamp customers -- which include service providers (CSPs, MSPs and GSIs), OEMs and enterprise IT organizations -- are currently managing over one million resources using the platform. The OpsRamp Fall Platform Release, announced in November , brings a brand-new user experience to speed up and simplify onboarding and enable auto monitoring of resources without the need to configure anything. The update features automatically-curated dashboards, expanded cloud and cloud-native monitoring and process automation to save time for IT operators.

OpsRamp delivers a next-gen IT operations management (ITOM) platform that enables IT leaders to detect and resolve incidents faster, understand resource dependencies and avoid costly performance issues that result in lost revenue and productivity. OpsRamp does this by:

Hybrid Discovery & Monitoring allows IT organizations to see all of their infrastructure resources – on-prem or third-party cloud – in one place for comprehensive visibility into health metrics.

allows IT organizations to see all of their infrastructure resources – on-prem or third-party cloud – in one place for comprehensive visibility into health metrics. Event & Incident Management uses AI and machine learning (AIOps) to filter and correlate infrastructure alerts and incidents for faster identification of root cause and reduced mean time to resolution.

uses AI and machine learning (AIOps) to filter and correlate infrastructure alerts and incidents for faster identification of root cause and reduced mean time to resolution. Remediation & Automation gives IT operators the power to automate incident resolution and other core processes with AIOps, improving productivity, reducing business risk and cutting alert volume by 60-90%.



"The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference always brings new ideas to help IT leaders deliver more business value," said Ciaran Byrne, Vice President of Product Strategy for OpsRamp. "We're looking forward to demonstrating to IT operations practitioners and leaders how OpsRamp's IT operations management (ITOM) platform delivers holistic visibility into IT infrastructure health, automated workflows and intelligent recommendations to ensure awesome digital experiences."

Meet the OpsRamp team at Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference.

Event: Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference

Dates: December 7th - 10th

To schedule meetings with the OpsRamp team visit https://info.opsramp.com/gartner-iocs-2020

About the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2020

The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference features programs focusing on key topics for infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders, such as cost optimization in the cloud, leadership and culture, IT infrastructure modernization, business continuity and disaster recovery, and emerging infrastructure trends.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is an IT operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include: hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all powered by artificial intelligence. OpsRamp investors include Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and HPE. For more information, visit www.opsramp.com .

Learn about OpsRamp partners and our partner program.

and our partner program. Visit the OpsRamp Newsroom for all media coverage and press releases.

Visit the OpsRamp Blog.

OpsRamp on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OpsRamp

OpsRamp on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/opsramp



Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com



