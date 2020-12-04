Accused of treason and being a double agent, Michael Vaux must clear his name in new espionage thriller

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skilled British spy Michael Vaux is under suspicion for treason due to anonymous tips and now must prove his innocence before the real culprit gets away in Roger Croft's new action and adventure novel titled "The Algerian Hoax: A New Michael Vaux Novel" (published by Archway Publishing).

Michael Vaux, former journalist and occasional secret agent for Britain's MI6 must overcome betrayal and double-dealing within the spy networks of major Mideast players such as the UK, Israel and the major Arab nations in this espionage thriller. Suspected of being a long-term double agent for a Mideast nation, Michael needs to uncover the real mole in order to clear his name and save his life

"No spy novelist has created or imagined a character like Michael Vaux. No spy novelist has ever written about Department B3," Croft states. "This is Vaux's fifth assignment and readers who have followed the Vaux series will want to know whether MI6's suspicions about Vaux's loyalty to queen and country are justified."

"The Algerian Hoax" is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Algerian-Hoax-Michael-Vaux-Novel/dp/1480891908.

"The Algerian Hoax"

By Roger Croft

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 206 pages | ISBN 9781480891906

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 206 pages | ISBN 9781480891890

E-Book | 206 pages | ISBN 9781480891883

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Roger Croft is a former journalist whose reports and feature articles have appeared in numerous publications including The Economist, Sunday Telegraph and Toronto Star. He has also worked in Egypt where he freelanced and wrote editorials for The Egyptian Gazette. He has also written "The Wayward Spy," "Operation Saladin," "The Maghreb Conspiracy," "Warehouse of Souls," "Bent Triangle" and "Swindle!"

