New illustrated children's book invites young readers to follow 'Bug, Bear, and Boo's Little Adventures'

TADLEY, England, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darren Hagger marks his debut in the world of juvenile literature with the release of "Bug, Bear, and Boo's Little Adventures" (published by Xlibris UK), a series of short stories that takes a look into the typical day of three real-life cats that live together and have their own personalities.

The first volume, "It's time to wake up. I'm hungry!" introduces young readers to Bug, Bear, and Boo. Bug is a smoky, long-haired tabby with a huge bushy tail. He is very young and can be naughty and mischievous. Bear is a large black cat with a long tail. He is very gentle and handsome, and loves exploring in the little woods where he lives. Boo, the oldest of the three, is a small cat with thick gray fur. She can sometimes be scared of her own shadow and a little nervous. But she stands her ground and takes no nonsense from Bug and Bear — even when they are being silly boys.

One very early morning, Bug and Bear try to get Mum and Dad up because they are hungry. While Bug sits on their faces and swishes his big bushy tail, Bear jumps on Mum and Dad's stomachs to wake them. Will they get their breakfast after their mischief?

"I think (the book) will appeal to the readers because children love and live with cats. They will probably associate their own cats with some of the story," the author states, adding that, "I want them to enjoy and laugh at what they read."

"Bug, Bear, and Boo's Little Adventures: It's time to wake up. I'm hungry!"

By Darren Hagger

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781664113541

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781664113534

About the Author

Darren Hagger is a self-taught writer of children's books. With a passion for photography, drawing, and observing animal behaviors in their natural habit, it fuels his imagination for these stories. The animals have set the scene, and he transforms them into words for children to read and enjoy.

