Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation – ZSAN

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=zosano-pharma-corporation&id=2478

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the December 28, DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (a) the Company's clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (b) pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (c) as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of Qtrypta; (d) as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

