Nubeva TLS Decryption Solution Licensed by Empirix

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd . (TSXV:NBVA), a pioneer of next-generation decryption solutions, today announced a multi-year software licensing agreement with Empirix , a global leader in network and service performance monitoring, assurance and analytics. The agreement allows Empirix to embed Nubeva's TLS 1.3 decryption technology into their 5G monitoring solutions so that telecommunication providers can continue to have the visibility they need to operate their networks.



The multi-year agreement strategically positions Nubeva to capitalize on the expected 40% year-over-year growth of the global 5G services market.

"We're excited about our agreement with Empirix," said Steve Perkins, Nubeva's Chief Marketing Officer. "Not only does the partnership facilitate introductions with Tier 1 service providers, but it further validates our breakthrough approach to decryption and the value our solution brings to 5G. Elevating our brand visibility in the 5G market will increase our chances for inclusion in other project areas as well."

"Embedding Nubeva's TLS 1.3 decryption technology into our 5G service assurance framework, KLERITY, is both critical and strategic for us and our customers who need it," said Edoardo Rizzi, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Marketing at Empirix. "It enables us to continue delivering the unprecedented levels of visibility that our customers have come to expect. They can continue to operate their network efficiently without sacrificing security standards."

Adoption of Nubeva technology has grown along with the proliferation of TLS 1.3 standards, creating disruption amongst legacy options and driving security and application monitoring software providers to build decryption capabilities into their offerings.

Nubeva's TLS 1.3 decryption solution is available now as a part of their flagship Symmetric Key Intercept technology.

About Empirix

Empirix is a recognized leader in end-to-end test automation, and network and service performance monitoring, assurance and analytics. The world's largest Communications Service Providers and Enterprises depend on Empirix solutions every day to optimize business processes, reduce operational costs, maximize customer retention and grow top-line revenue. For more information, visit: www.empirix.com

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has changed the decrypted visibility game with pure, symmetric decryption. Nubeva helps enterprises decrypt traffic and gain the visibility needed to fully inspect data in motion -- a fundamental to network security and application monitoring and assurance. The shift to SaaS, the cloud, and stronger encryption practices like perfect forward secrecy and TLS 1.3, create new and unique challenges for in-line and out-of-band decryption and visibility solutions. Nubeva re-imagined TLS visibility and created a new solution for the modern era of strong encryption in dynamic and distributed compute environments. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

