MineralTree CFO Part of IOFM Webinar on Elevating the AP Function and Financial Careers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree CFO Christopher Sands will participate in a webinar next week on how financial professionals can help their careers by embracing automation and technology in their roles. The webinar, entitled Elevati ng AP: How to Enable Strategic Insights and Career Growth , is being hosted by the Institute of Finance & Management, and will also feature Mark Brousseau, President of Brousseau & Associates, a well-respected industry thought leader.



Automation is impacting nearly every business today and specifically the people who work inside of them. Businesses across the board have viewed automation primarily as an opportunity to drive efficiency. But what about automation as a means to not only drive strategic advantage, but also, in the process, create more rewarding roles and advanced skill sets? No function within an organization today represents this opportunity better than Accounts Payable (AP) because only 38% of businesses have adopted AP and/or Business-to-Business (B2B) Payments automation software. AP department employees that haven't automated spend more than 80% of their time on transaction processing, leaving little time to spend on analysis and insights.

The webinar will discuss the topic in depth and address specific questions including:

What is Invoice and B2B Payments Automation software

What are the steps that CFOs can take to lead this transformational change

What are the benefits and opportunities that automation creates for AP professionals in their careers

What are the benefits CFOs can expect from automating

Elevating AP: How to Enable Strategic Insights and Career Growth

Tues. Dec. 8, 2020, 2:00 - 3:00pm ET

Speakers:

Mark Brousseau, President, Brousseau & Associates

Chris Sands, Chief Financial Officer, MineralTree

To Register: https://www.iofm.com/ap/webinars/elevating-ap-how-to-enable-strategic-insights

