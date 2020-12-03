DENMAT OBTAINS INJUNCTION FROM FEDERAL COURT FREEZING ASSETS OF HUNDREDS OF SNAP-ON SMILE® KNOCK-OFFS FOR COUNTERFEITING AND TRADEMARK INFRINGEMENT

Lompoc, CA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DenMat Holdings, LLC ("DenMat") announced that based on its request, the U.S. District Court in Chicago issued an injunction against more than 500 alleged counterfeiters of DenMat's patented Snap-On Smile® dental appliances. The Court determined that DenMat is likely to succeed on the merits of its lawsuit and ordered the defendant counterfeiters to stop selling Snap-On Smile knock-offs. The Court further allowed DenMat to freeze the assets of the counterfeiters for seizure to compensate DenMat for their illegal conduct.

"We are pleased by the Court's decision that will help us ensure that our dentist customers—and their patients—enjoy only genuine DenMat Snap-On Smile dental appliances made right here in California rather than imitation products with unknown manufacturing origins," said David Casper, DenMat's CEO. "In addition, as we aggressively enforce our intellectual property rights, the Court's order will enable us to obtain money damages from the defendants to discourage them and others from marketing and selling Snap-On Smile knock-offs," added Mr. Casper.

Since 2010, DenMat has been the only source for authentic Snap-On Smile dental appliances, which DenMat custom manufactures at its world headquarters in Santa Barbara County, California. DenMat has owned the Snap-On Smile trademark for more than a decade and three U.S. Patents covering Snap-On Smile, as well as pending patent applications. The lawsuit is Den-Mat Holdings, LLC v. Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations, Civil Action No. 1:20-cv-06194 (N.D. Ill. 2020).

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, SplashMax®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV®PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, OrthoClear® aligners and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

