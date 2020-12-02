Market Overview

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 02, 2020 12:14pm   Comments
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on January 7, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 17, 2020. The Company expects that this dividend will be included in 2021 taxable income.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.onelibertyproperties.com


