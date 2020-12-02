VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE: "VRB") (OTCBB:"APAFF") (FRANKFURT:"NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for the US Patent Application invented by Dr. Francois Cardarelli referenced US 2020/0157696 A1 and entitled "Metallurgical and Chemical Process For Recovering Vanadium And Iron Values From Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite and Vanadiferous Feedstocks."



Adriaan Bakker, VanadiumCorp's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Strengthening our Intellectual Property Portfolio "IP" is integral to our business strategy as we move forward with commercialization plans in 2021. Our wholly owned VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology ("VEPT") represents green and efficient recovery of vanadium with all by-products which is the key to advancing vanadium redox flow batteries "VRFB, VRB". This new patent will provide VanadiumCorp exclusivity in the USA for a period of twenty years from the filing date of the patent application. Patent issuance from USPTO is anticipated in Q1, 2021."

Jurisdictions where patent protection for VEPT is filed and pending:

European Union [EP 18757453.8]

Canada [CA 3032329 A1]

United States [US 2020/0157696 A1]

Australia [AU 2018/225820]

India [IN 2019/17004662]

South Africa [ZA 2019/00743]

About VEPT

VEPT process and technology was invented by Dr. Francois Cardarelli in 2017 to address specific challenges and bottlenecks in the vanadium industry. VEPT was jointly owned and co-developed by Electrochem and VanadiumCorp over the past four years. VEPT was developed as a cost-effective, green and much higher yielding alternative to conventional pyro-metallurgical processes, for many new vanadium sources, such as calcine waste, steel slags and as a central process option of VanadiumCorp's green development plan for its flagship Lac Dore Vanadium Project in Quebec, Canada. Electrochem's in-house sulfation digestor built in February 2017, with a nameplate capacity up to 300 kg/month, facilitated subsequent trial production and successful testing of many global feedstocks provided by numerous global specialty steel, primary vanadium, hematite, and vanadiferous titano-magnetite "VTM" producers. The lower carbon footprint and maximum recovery of all metal values represent key advantages of VEPT over pollutive and limited recovery methods currently the mining industry. Metals recovered concurrently with VEPT include vanadium pentoxide, vanadyl sulfate, iron (II) sulfate heptahydrate (copperas), silica and titanium hydrolysate, which are all products with strong demand and market forecast.

About VanadiumCorp

The Company is focused on the commercial development of its 100% owned VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology "VEPT", a green and efficient chemical process invented by Dr. Francois Cardarelli, that addresses the recovery of vanadium, iron, titanium, and silica from feedstocks such as vanadiferous titano-magnetite, iron ores and other industrial by-products containing vanadium. VanadiumCorp's mandate is to become a strategic supplier of renewable vanadium electrolyte for redox flow batteries and other high purity applications that benefit most from exclusively green and cost-effective vanadium. VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. plans to license VEPT globally and integrate VEPT into the development of the 100% owned Lac Doré vanadium-titanium-iron flagship project adjacent to Blackrock Metals Inc.'s property, which is currently permitted to build a mine and mill to produce a vanadium-rich magnetite concentrate product. VanadiumCorp provides investors with leverage to vanadium, titanium and iron in the mining-friendly and geopolitically stable jurisdiction of Québec, Canada. Green recovery technology, primary vanadium resource size, superior grades and well-developed infrastructure, puts VanadiumCorp in a valuable strategic position to take advantage of the strong vanadium market driven by supply shortages and growing demand from the Chinese steel industry, as well as the fast-emerging renewable use of vanadium in sustainable energy storage for residential to unlimited scale applications. Nearby infrastructure includes a 161kV Hydro Power at approximately $.02 kWh, CN Rail Line, available water, local airport, and a mining community of over 7,000 people in the city of Chibougamau.

