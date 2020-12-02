Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Devon Energy Announces First-Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders

Globe Newswire  
December 02, 2020 9:44am   Comments
Share:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon's common stock for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, at a rate of $0.11 per share based on a record date of March 15, 2021.

About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts   Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com