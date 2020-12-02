Artelo Biosciences Announces Appointment of Senior Pharmaceutical Executive Gregory R. Reyes, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL ), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced the appointment of drug discovery and development veteran Gregory R. Reyes, M.D., Ph.D. to the Company's Board of Directors, effective November 30, 2020.



"Dr. Reyes' expert role and track record in taking small molecules and biologics through the development process make him an ideal addition for the next phase of Artelo's advancement," commented Connie Matsui, chairperson of Artelo's Board of Directors. "We are grateful and excited to welcome him to the Board."

Dr. Reyes brings 35 years of experience in biotech and large pharma to Artelo. Currently he is co-founder and Board member of San Diego-based Orox Biosciences. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Drug Discovery & Site Head at Celgene San Diego, led the Oncology franchise at Biogen Idec, headed Discovery Biology at the Pfizer Ann Arbor campus, and oversaw Tumor Biology and Infectious Diseases at Schering-Plough Research Institute. Over the course of his career, Dr. Reyes and his teams advanced more than 50 small molecules and biologics from discovery into preclinical and clinical development. One of these was Merck's (Schering-Plough) Victrelis™ (boceprevir) which was approved as one of the first small molecule antiviral treatments for chronic hepatitis C and which received the 2012 Prix Galien Award along with Vertex's Incivek™ as the ‘best pharmaceutical agent' in both the UK and US.

"As a young company, Artelo has demonstrated impressive versatility and progress in identifying and developing potentially transformative treatments in cancer, anorexia, and anxiety disorders," added Dr. Reyes. "I'm looking forward to joining this seasoned team and providing guidance for the growth and development of the company and its product candidates."

Dr. Reyes obtained his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees through the Medical Scientist Training Program at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He completed his medical and postdoctoral training at Stanford University Hospital, where he was awarded a Damon Runyon Cancer Research Fellowship for studies at Stanford's Cancer Biology Research Lab. He has nearly 100 scientific publications and 50 US and foreign patents and applications. Dr. Reyes currently serves as advisor to Cancer Research UK's New Agents Committee and previously served on NIH's National Advisory General Medical Sciences Council, and the Standing Review Committee for the Research Centers in Minority Institutions, National Center for Research Resources.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting endogenous signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

