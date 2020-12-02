Crestline Appointed Management of Three Massachusetts Hotels

Residence Inn Boston Marlborough, Residence Inn Boston Westford and Hampton Inn & Suites Westford-Chelmsford



FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC ("Crestline") announced today that they have been selected to manage three Massachusetts hotels—the 112-guest suite Residence Inn Boston Marlborough, the 108-guest suite Residence Inn Boston Westford, and the 110-guest room Hampton Inn & Suites Westford-Chelmsford.

"We continue to experience record growth as a direct result of our recognition as one of the most competent and successful third-party hospitality management companies," said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline. "We are pleased to continue to expand our portfolio with these three new properties," added Carroll.

Crestline recently received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark of customers' satisfaction with their hotel stay.

The Residence Inn Boston Marlborough is located at 112 Donald Lynch Boulevard, Marlborough, MA 01752. The hotel is approximately 40 miles from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). For more information and reservations, visit: www.marriott.com or call 508.481.1500.

The Residence Inn Boston Westford is located at 7 Lan Drive, Westford, MA, 01886. The hotel is approximately 35 miles from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). For more information and reservations, visit: www.marriott.com or call 978.392.1407.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Westford-Chelmsford is located at 9 Nixon Road, Westford, MA 01886. The hotel is approximately 38 miles from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). For more information and reservations, visit: www.hilton.com or call 978.392.1555.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation's largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 125 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,600 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

