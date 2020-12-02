InterDigital Chief Licensing Officer to Deliver IP Conference Keynote Address

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Eeva Hakoranta, its Chief Licensing Officer, will deliver remarks at two upcoming industry conferences.



Ms. Hakoranta, who is responsible for overseeing the company's complete licensing portfolio and activities, will deliver the keynote, "FRAND: from Theory to Reality, and from Confusion to Solution" at the IP Tech Summit 2020 on December 3rd from 8:50 – 9:30am CET. The IP Tech Summit is a two-day virtual summit dedicated to IP protection and digital transformation for business innovation, and features panel discussions addressing critical tech, regulatory, and legal issues and exploring cutting-edge concepts to facilitate innovation and IP protection across the ecosystem. The Summit provides a platform for executives and experts to discuss the latest in legal and regulatory considerations within the tech industry. To register and attend IP Tech Summit 2020, please click here.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Eeva will speak at the CIP 20th Anniversary Conference, which will be hosted virtually and foster thoughtful discussions around the topic of IP and digitalization. From 10:45am – 12:00pm ET, Eeva will participate in a workshop titled "IP & Digitalization in Industry Verticals" in a roundtable discussion alongside Ray Millien, Chief IP Officer for Volvo Cars, Maikke van Velzen, Head of IP Portfolio Management at Phillips, and Cameron Briggs, General Manager of Future Energy at Origin Energy. The workshop will be chaired by Intertrust CEO Talal Shamoon, and panelists are expected to discuss issues including connectivity, AI/ML, open source software, data management, and more. To register and attend the CIP 20th Anniversary Conference, please click here.

