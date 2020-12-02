NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. on Behalf of Northern Dynasty Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) on behalf of Northern Dynasty stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Northern Dynasty has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On November 25, 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a record of decision denying Northern Dynasty's application for permits relating to the Pebble project, a proposed mine in southwestern Alaska. The regulator determined that the "compensatory mitigation plan" as submitted earlier this month was "non-compliant," and that the project was "not in the public interest."

On this news, Northern Dynasty's stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 50%, to close at $0.40 per share on November 25, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Northern Dynasty shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



