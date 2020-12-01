Market Overview

Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NAV, UROV, HDS, AKER

Globe Newswire  
December 01, 2020 6:59pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash. If you are a Navistar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share. If you are an Urovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Home Depot, Inc. for $56.00 per share. If you are an HD Supply shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are an Akers shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com


