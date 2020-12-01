Top Woman in Wellness Leads Master Class

BOULDER, CO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarah Glynn, Director of Business Development at Sounds True and an Entrepreneur, shares how studying with a Top Woman in Wellness -- Esther Cohen, M.S., RD, FNT -- has changed her life and her business. Today, she highly recommends it to everyone: whether you're someone in the health profession, a therapist, in the professional world looking to elevate communication and relational skills, or for personal evolution.

"Esther's program has been an amazing personal transformational experience. Helping me on my own journey to better understand my body, myself, and how I encounter and interact with the world around me. The tools that I've learned have given me a new awareness, useful for practitioners as well as professionals, as to how to work with others, understand how to build relationships with those we work with, and how to build greater connectivity in the professional environment. Esther's style is approachable and embodied. Esther architects her teaching in such a way that guides you to becoming a more embodied participant in the life you choose to lead," Sarah Glynn offered when asked why she recommends Esther's style of teaching so highly.

So who is Esther Cohen?

Esther Cohen, M.S., RD, FNT, is the author of The Alchemy of Nourishment: The Art, Science and Magic of Eating, a medical intuitive, pioneer in the fields of energetic medicine and psycho-neuro immunology and a "Top Woman in Wellness".

Founder of the Seven Bowls School of Nutrition, Nourishment, and Healing as well as the Nourishment Education Foundation (501(c)(3)), Esther has taught at the University of Colorado, Naropa, the Southwest Acupuncture College, and the Rocky Mountain School of Herbalism.

As a teacher and a healer Esther weaves ancient theories and practices with current knowledge in human nutrition to resolve dis-ease in the body. She has worked with thousands of personal clients for 30 years and continues to do so in Boulder, CO.

Nourishing Destiny's new module: The Depths of Consciousness: from Invisible to Visible explores the conscious application of our emotional intelligence through the energetic body. This module will dive into the depths of our body's consciousness as expressed through our neuro-endocrinology, epigenetics and intuition. Register now for the February 2021 course as class size is limited, with only 5 spots left! New class registrants are welcome to join year-round as modules occur on a cyclical basis. For more information, join the FREE informational zoom meeting on 12/7 at 4pm MST.

Students will access the subtle language of the energetic matrix thus learning to "see" intricate behaviors, which govern personality traits, and dictate our physical symptomatology, to understand ways to re-pattern and release "stories" held within the body. The nervous, endocrine and immune systems; the Biology of Belief; the subtle energetic body; and the brain are just some of the many subjects covered in this latest module.

This body of work is a powerful tool to unlock beliefs, stored patterns, and traumas that manifest as physical symptoms of dis-ease for substantial change and well-being for personal evolution to optimize your personal and professional potential.

"Making the decision to enroll in Nourishing Destiny was one of the best I've made for my practice. As someone who works in holistic pediatrics, I'm always looking to help my patients in innovative ways which meet them where they are, and can offer valuable insights into their healing. This course delivered that and so much more! I couldn't have anticipated how much I would learn about myself in the process which would transform my own healing journey. It has been a great blessing in my life and I would highly recommend not only this course, but anything offered by Esther and the Alchemy of Nourishment team," said Tyler Lewis-HHP, Rogue Recovery Founder, The Rogue Map Owner.

About Nourishing Destiny: Nourishing Destiny is a Certified Intuitive Wellness Counselor program designed to holistically integrate and understand the four bodies, the physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual, of the human experience. Through the exploration of ancient traditions and modern science, Nourishing Destiny is a curriculum centered around self-reflection, mindfulness, intuition and insight; with the goal to expose students to the most advanced Functional Nutrition Therapy with the wisdom of Eastern Medicine, Intuition, and Energy Medicine to create a focused experience that is personalized, insightful, and life-changing. Learn More Here

Esther will give you the tools, techniques and knowledge to take agency over your life.

When you master your beliefs, patterns and energy, you create a life of vibrancy.

