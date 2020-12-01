Peterson Manufacturing names new Director of Marketing, Business Development

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peterson Manufacturing, world-leading innovator in the engineering and production of a complete line of vehicle safety lighting, custom wiring harnesses, and many other safety-related products, has named Jeff Geoffroy as Director of Marketing and Business Development.



In his new role, Geoffroy will be responsible for increasing brand awareness, expanding customer engagement as well as leading all go-to-market activities. Under his Business Development title, Geoffroy will work with larger OEM customers, providing strategies to expand Peterson solutions to help solve industry lighting and harness issues.

Geoffroy's position as Senior Global Product Marketing Manager for IBM's Watson Commerce Group allowed him to resolve problems by enhancing and improving customer engagement through digital marketing solutions. More recently, he was Director, Product Marketing for ZoomInfo, where he led product marketing for a pre-IPO go-to-market data company.

Prior to joining IBM, Geoffroy spent 15 years at Bose Corporation perfecting his product management skills in addition to leading the sales and marketing efforts for one of its Emerging Business Groups. After 5 years in the United States Army, Geoffroy reached the rank of Captain then started his business career working with various OEMs including semi-conductor, medical, circuit board assembly and automotive accounts like Nissan and Mazda. During his first ten years in the b2b environment, Geoffroy developed new program pricing models and engaged with departments throughout the companies he served to ensure smooth product development and product launches.

"Jeff's ability to achieve results is an asset as we continue to focus on growing and expanding our customer reach," said Al Anderson, VP of Sales & Marketing. "We welcome Jeff who will be a key to our success."

He holds an MBA in Entrepreneurship & Marketing from Babson College in Wellesley, Mass., and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Geoffroy replaces Mark Assenmacher, who has assumed the role of Peterson's Director of Aftermarket Sales, Northeast Region and AMD (Anderson Marine Division).

About Peterson

Peterson Manufacturing Company is a world-leading innovator in the engineering and production of a complete line of vehicle safety lighting, custom wiring harnesses, and many other safety-related products. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Peterson Manufacturing is a key subsidiary of Peterson Corporation, nine highly specialized companies and nearly 1,000 associates working in global transportation-related industries. With headquarters in the greater Kansas City area, Peterson Manufacturing is a privately held company and has been in operation since 1945.

