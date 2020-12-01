Market Overview

Alpha Auto Group Q3 2020 Earnings Call Invitation

Globe Newswire  
December 01, 2020
TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Auto Group's management has scheduled a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results with its debt investors and lending institutions on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Kuldeep Billan, Chief Executive Officer, and Derek Chiu, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's financial and operating results during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast live.

Qualified investors and securities analysts can access the conference call and related materials by emailing bondholders@alpha-autogroup.com

About Alpha Auto Group

Alpha Auto Group is one of Canada's fastest growing automotive groups with 22 franchised dealerships representing 14 automotive brands throughout Ontario, Alberta and Oregon, US.  Alpha Auto Group is privately held, Canadian based and focused on excellence in the automotive retail sector.  With its approximately 1,000 employees, Alpha Auto Group is proud to represent its OEM partners and strives to provide exceptional service to our collective customers. For more information about Alpha Auto Group please visit www.alpha-autogroup.com.

For further information: please email general@alpha-autogroup.com


