BriaCell Appoints Martin Schmieg to Board of Directors

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that Mr. Martin Schmieg has rejoined the Company as a member of its Board of Directors.



Having previously served as a member of BriaCell's Board of Directors from 2016 to 2019, Mr. Schmieg is a "C" level executive with a diversified background in the global biotech, med-tech and pharmaceutical industries with 40 years of business experience. He currently serves as Co-Founder and CEO of ClearIt, LLC., a private company based in Massachusetts. As a hands-on leader, Mr. Schmieg's early career focused on accounting and financial management responsibilities serving as Chief Financial Officer to privately held Cytometrics, Inc., Advanced Bionics Corporation and publicly traded Sirna Therapeutics, Inc. and Isolagen, Inc. With Cytometrics, he raised $55 million in four rounds of venture capital financing to bring the company's Cytoscan® instrument to market. With Advanced Bionics, he was the financial architect of the company's sale to Boston Scientific (BSX) for $4.2 billion. With Sirna Therapeutics and in collaboration with its venture owners, he co-developed the company's strategic plan which led to the company's acquisition by Merck & Co for $1.3 billion.

In 2006, Mr. Schmieg assumed the position of Chief Executive Office of Freedom-2, Inc., a venture startup in novel dermatology applications. While at Freedom-2, Mr. Schmieg raised $14 million in venture capital and led the company in the development and market introduction of InfinitInk®, which was a Time Magazine "Invention of the Year" in 2008. In 2009, Mr. Schmieg reversed merged Freedom-2 into Nuvilex, Inc., now PharmaCyte, Inc.

Since 2010, Mr. Schmieg has been providing strategic advisory services to the life sciences industry including engagements with the following companies: NeoStem, Inc. (now Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.), Beckman Coulter Genomics, Calimmune, Inc., Cryoport, Inc., Sapientia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Rokk3r Labs, LLC. Martin holds a BS from LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA and is a certified public accountant.

"We are pleased to welcome back Martin, a biotech veteran, to our Board," remarked BriaCell CEO Dr. Bill Williams. "Martin's unique experience in the industry will be an asset to us as we are expanding our reach in the industry to identify and evaluate strategic partnership opportunities."

"I am extremely excited to be rejoining the BriaCell Board," noted Mr. Schmieg. "I look forward to again working closely with my BriaCell colleagues to support efforts to advance its pipeline of product candidates and prospective corporate partners."

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation (also known as "forward-looking statements") which are subject to known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com .

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, BriaCell's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect BriaCell's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what BriaCell believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-485-6340

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:

Farrah Dean

Manager, Corporate Development

Email: farrah@BriaCell.com

Phone: 1-888-485-6340



