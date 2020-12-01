ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Supporting Fathers and Promoting Father Involvement in the ECE Program

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers FAM101: Supporting Fathers and Promoting Father Involvement in the ECE Program as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users December 1-31, 2020.

Many professionals in education, counseling, law enforcement, child protective services, and other fields will agree that there is a fathering crisis in many American communities today. Simply put, too many children are growing up without consistent, positive male role models; too many children are fatherless and the results show in the crime, health, and poverty statistics.

ECE professionals are concerned first and foremost with ensuring a child's wellbeing. Research shows unequivocally that children benefit from having highly involved mothers and fathers; therefore, ECE professionals should do what they can to get both parents involved in the program whenever possible and appropriate, whether or not the parents live together or even communicate regularly with one another.

Today, an average father in a two-parent household is spending 250 percent more time on child care and household chores. It is also interesting to note that the share of "stay-at-home" fathers has nearly doubled just since 1989. Today, 7 percent of fathers report that they care for house and children at home full-time according to statistics gathered from various sources such as Pew Research Center, Father Involvement Research Alliance (FIRA), and the National Center for Fathering (NCF).

What impact does a father have, exactly? Research shows that the presence of an involved, positive father in the home reduces risks related to:

Infant mortality

Emotional and behavioral issues

Incarceration

Teen pregnancy

Drug use and obesity

Poor academic performance

"This course presents the latest research on a number of topics concerning fathers and fatherhood, along with pertinent recommended practices for childcare providers," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Course participants will learn about the importance of dad-style play, strategies for promoting more father involvement in the ECE program, and tips for supporting children without a father living in the home."

FAM101: Supporting Fathers and Promoting Father Involvement in the ECE Program is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments





Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu