Global Regenerative Medicine Market to Rise Impressively at 26.1% CAGR and Hit USD 151,949.5 Million by 2026; Integra's Latest Product Offerings to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global regenerative medicine market size is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to growing applications in the treatment of chronic diseases. The market was valued at US$ 23,841.5 Million in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 151,949.5 Million by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1%. North America generated maximum revenue of US$ 9,128.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to dominate the global regenerative medicine market throughout the forecast period. Due to presence of substantial number of key market players based in U.S., presence of research institutes involved in development of novel therapeutics and availability of advanced technologies are attributive to the high number of clinical trials in North America.

Key Industry Developments:

In 2018, Novartis received EU approval for one-time gene therapy Luxturna, which has been developed to restore vision in people with rare and genetically-associated retinal disease.

In 2018, Novartis received EU approval for its CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah.

In 2017, Integra LifeSciences launched its product, Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer "Thin" for dermal repair defects reconstruction in a one-step procedure.





Increasing Investment in R&D of Regenerative Medicine to Enable Growth

The growing investment in research and development of regenerative medicine has made a significant contribution to the growth of the global market. The increasing investment from private as well as government organizations has had a positive impact on the global market. IN March 2018, SanBio collaborated with Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions for developing regenerative medicine across a wide range of applications.

Novartis Receives EU Approval for Luxturna

The severity of chronic diseases has led to the demand for efficient medicines. The ability of regenerative medicine to treat severe life-threatening diseases in an efficient manner has created a huge demand for the products across the world. Increasing drug approvals have contributed to the rising uptake for regenerative medicines.





In 2018, Novartis received usage approval from the European Union for its latest regenerative medicine ‘Luxturna'. The drug was used to treat and restore sight for people with vision impairment. Luxturna was widely useful in treatment of rare retinal diseases.

Integra LifeSciences' Latest Product Offering Will Favor Market Growth

The advancements in regenerative medicine have fueled their demand across the world. Increasing product launches have contributed to the rising uptake of regenerative medicine across the world. In 2017, Integra LifeSciences announced the launch of Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer ‘Thin'.

Fortune Business Insights some of the leading companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global market. Besides this, the report identifies some of the attractive business strategies that have been adopted by renowned companies in the world.





List of the leading companies that are operating in the Regenerative Medicine Market:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

CELGENE CORPORATION

Medtronic

American CryoStem Corporation

Tissue Regenix

Avita Medical

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Smith & Nephew

Other players

Other players





Global Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Product

• Cell Therapy

• Gene Therapy

• Tissue Engineering

• Platelet Rich Plasma

By Application

• Orthopedics

• Wound Care

• Oncology

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





