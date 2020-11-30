Sonitrol Pacific Names Matt Payne New Boise Branch Manager

Boise, ID, November 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sonitrol Pacific, the Pacific Northwest leader in verified security, has named Matt Payne the new branch manager of the Boise Sonitrol location.

In making the announcement Lisa Buckner, Executive Vice President of Sonitrol Pacific stated, “We are excited for Matt and the enthusiasm he brings to Boise. His focus on developing solutions for and taking care of our clients certainly meets our standard of exceeding our clients’ expectations. We look forward to expanding our presence in this great market.”

Payne started with the company in 2016 as a Security Consultant. Recently he has served as Senior Security Consultant in our Seattle office. During his time with the company, Matt has won numerous top sales awards including the top 10 nationally for the Sonitrol Ultimate Sales Warrior competition.

“Verification is the only way to ensure you receive a return on your dollar invested in security,” Payne stated. “Big or small companies, there is a way to stop false alarms, delayed Police responses, missed break-ins and many other challenges created by traditional alarm design.”

When asked about moving to the Boise area, Matt stated, “My wife and I really look forward to getting to explore new restaurants, hikes and all things Idaho. We have heard nothing but great things about our new community.”

Over the years, Sonitrol Pacific has grown to become the largest independent Sonitrol dealership. Additionally, Sonitrol Pacific is the largest privately held electronic security company with ownership in the Pacific Northwest. The company currently ranks as the 36th largest firm in the industry according to the 2020 SDM Top 100 rankings.

About Sonitrol Pacific

Sonitrol Pacific (www.sonitrolpacific.com) is the largest locally owned electronic security provider in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Nationally recognized as an industry leader, the company prides itself on its award-winning team and the integrated security services they deliver including access control, intrusion, and camera systems. For additional detail or questions, contact Matt Payne at 208.426.9367 or mpayne@sonitrolpacific.com

Contact Information:

Sound Security, Inc., dba Sonitrol Pacific

Jon Sternoff

360.722.0434

Contact via Email

www.sonitrolpacific.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/826087

Press Release Distributed by PR.com