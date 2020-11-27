Locals for Locals: Roof Giveaway Contest from TaylorMade Contractors for a Family in Need

TaylorMade Contractors is providing a free roof system and exterior makeover to a family in need; Partners for the promotion include Owens Corning and the Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club; Applicants can submit their entries online at https://localsforlocals.info .

Lake Charles, LA, November 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TaylorMade Contractors is partnering with Owens Corning and the Rotary Club of Greater Lake Charles to give away a free roof and home exterior makeover to a family in need whose home was affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

With more than 100,000 homes damaged after Hurricanes Laura and Delta tore through Southwest Louisiana as category 4 and category 2 storms respectively, the devastation is vast, and healing will take years. A local company has partnered with their materials manufacturers and a local non-profit organization to help a family of the Lake Charles community restore their home.

Spearheading the restoration effort, TaylorMade Contractors has partnered with Owens Corning to provide roofing materials, and the Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club for additional labor for landscaping, painting, and other exterior improvements. This giveaway is more than just a free roof. The roof is the first major repair required to begin in-home renovations, as it prevents further damage. Once the home is officially dried-in, the repairs can begin. Partners of this giveaway are providing exterior repairs and landscaping along with a new whole-roof system, returning the lucky family’s home to a semblance of normal that is needed in the post-hurricane environment of Southwest Louisiana. Everyone knows someone who is suffering from these back-to-back natural disasters, and this is a time to unify and celebrate strength as the community comes together and rebuilds. If your family or a family you know would like to be considered for a home makeover, enter the giveaway by following the directions below.

To nominate someone, entries can be submitted online at https://localsforlocals.info. Submissions will be considered until December 19, 2020 and a winner will be selected and announced on December 24, 2020. The prize includes all labor and materials, as well as TaylorMade’s lifetime warranty on the roofing system, and 5 years on the labor.

About TaylorMade Contractors

TaylorMade Contractors is a 3rd generation company servicing all of South Louisiana. Fully licensed, insured, and accredited with the Better Business Bureau, TaylorMade Contractors has offices in Lake Charles and Denham Springs. TaylorMade Contractors is here to assist residents suffering from massive wind and water damages to their properties. With extensive experience in storm restoration, TaylorMade Contractors takes it upon themselves to eliminate the hassle of dealing with insurance companies. This ensures that your home receives all the attention and repairs that it requires, and that you receive every cent due. For more information, visit www.mytaylormaderoof.com.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 18,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2019 sales of $7.2 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 66 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

About Rotary

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.

