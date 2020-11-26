Edward Nusbaum is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2020 Attorney of the Year in the State of Connecticut

Joseph A. Materna is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, 2021 Q1 Edition, and is being Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2020 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York.

Westport, CT, November 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Edward Nusbaum, Esq., is a highly recognized family law attorney and founder of the Law Offices of Edward Nusbaum P.C., based in Westport, Conn. With over 35 years of industry experience, he provides exceptional legal counsel and support to families throughout the State of Connecticut. Mr. Nusbaum represents clients in sophisticated, high-asset, and complex family law matters related to divorce, alimony, child support, property division, and child custody. Mr. Nusbaum earned his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from the University of Connecticut, where he was a member of Pi Sigma Alpha and the wrestling team. Notably, Mr. Nusbaum was a New England wrestling champion. He completed his Juris Doctor from Rutgers University. Admitted to practice in Connecticut, the U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, the U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit, and the U.S. District Court, Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, Mr. Nusbaum is a pioneer in his field. He is a Fellow and past president of the Connecticut Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and is a Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers. He also maintains membership with the Resolution of Legal Fees Dispute Committee of the Connecticut Bar Association. As an expert in his field, he co-authored a chapter in a book titled, Family Law Jurisdictional Comparisons, Second Edition 2013, published by European Lawyer/Thomson Reuters. Comprehending international family law is a guide to family law in core jurisdictions around the globe. Mr. Nusbaum wrote about Connecticut family law covering a myriad of subjects, including pre- and post-nuptial agreements, finances and capital, property, child maintenance, surrogacy and adoption, financial relief after foreign divorce proceedings and civil partnership, and same-sex marriage, among others. Some of his notable cases include but not limited to Schorsch v. Schorsch, Culver v. Culver, and Friezo v. Friezo. Mr. Nusbaum lectures extensively on family law matters and volunteers his time as a court-appointed special master in Stamford, Bridgeport, Ansonia/Milford, Danbury, and Middletown Superior Courts for family law cases. Notably, he served as the president of the Westport Bar Association.

Mr. Nusbaum is a recipient of many awards and accolades. Some of his honors and accolades include America’s Most Honored Professionals 2018, the American Registry; Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers since 2006; Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent-rated attorney since 1994; Best Lawyers in America since 1995; Top 50 Lawyers in the State by Connecticut Magazine in 2006; American Institute of Family Law Attorneys 10 Best in Connecticut; and America’s Top 100 Attorneys Lifetime Achievement member for Connecticut. Mr. Nusbaum is active with his community and plays a substantial role in giving back to his local community. He was on the board of CancerCare of Connecticut for six years and board president for two years. Mr. Nusbaum was instrumental in putting together corporate sponsorship events, Olympic-style competitions at area high schools and raised close to $500,000 for the organization during his term as president. For 15 years, he has coached more than 40 teams in multiple sports in Weston. Notably, he coached more than 10 All-Star teams and served as president of the Weston Diamond Club for two years. Highly praised by his peers and clients, Mr. Nusbaum is a leading figure in his field.

Contact Information:

Top 100 Registry Inc.

David Lerner

855-785-2514

Contact via Email

www.top100registry.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/826095

Press Release Distributed by PR.com