SkyVPN Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Special Promotions

This week, SkyVPN kicks off the holiday promotions with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale that features the best deals of the year.

Sunnyvale, CA, November 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SkyVPN, a renowned VPN service provider, today announced that SkyVPN Unlimited Premium plan has started running its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale that offers a year for $29.99, which is 50% off the usual price. The holiday offer hits the all-time low cost of the plan and will only last for a limited time.

A VPN is an excellent way to stream sports live events, TV series or other content while you find yourself location-blocked. SkyVPN can be used for accessing your Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sky Live, HBO Go, BBC, and dozens of other popular streaming services while you’re abroad.

It’s also worth mentioning that SkyVPN Premium provides exclusively customized choices for game players of PUBG, the hugely popular multiplayer game. PUBG and other online game lovers can use SkyVPN’s PUBG server and gaming server to reduce latency and lag, increase speeds, and easily promote the gaming experience.

By encrypting online traffic, SkyVPN helps protect users’ personal information and IP addresses from data breaches and hacking.

SkyVPN is compatible with all major platforms, and the premium plan allows users access with five different devices with the same credentials. SkyVPN also offers 30 days money-back guarantee and assures users of a strict no-log policy.

“With a straightforward, friendly interface, SkyVPN tries to make it easier for everyone to install and operate,” said Edward, SkyVPN’s Product Manager. “The importance of protecting yourself against scams and hacking during Black Friday and Cyber Monday makes it the perfect time to download a VPN.”

Please note that the promo is only expected to last through November 30th (Cyber Monday).

The deal is through the specific entries on SkyVPN’s website. You’ll need to use the link below to know more about SkyVPN and get discounts:

SkyVPN Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020

About SkyVPN

SkyVPN provides fast, private and secure internet access to global users. Powered by robust global VPN servers, SkyVPN enables users to transcend digital borders and enjoy the a secure internet connection, anonymous web browsing and a stable online experience. SkyVPN’s unlimited premium VPN service is available for Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. For more information, please visit https://www.skyvpn.net/.

