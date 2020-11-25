Oasis Financial Proudly Supports the Truth Hope & Justice Foundation

Chicago-based social justice and police reform movement receives financial support for Oasis Financial, national leader in pre-settlement and medical funding.

Rosemont, IL, November 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On November 20, 2020, Oasis Financial became a proud supporter of the Truth Hope & Justice Initiative, a social justice movement designed to mobilize and support mothers from across the country who have lost loved ones to police violence. Oasis Financial is one of the nation’s largest providers of pre-settlement and medical funding, which helps plaintiffs in a lawsuit recover physical and financially from an injury that wasn’t their fault.

“On behalf of the 233 employees of the Oasis Financial family, we are proud to provide financial support to this important movement dedicated to helping moms in their most powerful moment of need, and turning their pain into meaningful change in social justice and police reform,” said Greg Zeeman, CEO, Oasis Financial.

The Truth Hope & Justice Initiative recently partnered with Grammy winner Macy Gray’s “My Good” foundation to create on hourlong global streaming event, “Rise Up and Stand – A Tribute to Our Mothers.” The event featured celebrity appearances, musical performances and inspirational messages – most powerfully, those from mothers who lost their children to police violence. The event was viewed by more than 25,000 people and can be viewed at facebook.com/truthhopejustice.

“This movement is born of pain and injustice, but it is inspired by the remarkable spirit of hope and determination of mothers in the African American community. They are our first responders, the core of our faith community, and their incredible strength and passion will drive change in their community and our nation,” said Andrew M. Stroth, Civil Rights Attorney and the Founder of the Truth Hope & Justice Initiative. “Our foundation helps to amplify and lift up the voices of our mothers – to rally, connect, heal and advocate for systemic change in America. We thank Oasis Financial for their support in this important work.”

More information about the Truth Hope & Justice Initiative, including how you can contribute, can be found at truthhopejustice.org.

Oasis Financial was founded in 1996 by attorneys who saw a need among clients burdened with increasing medical bills and living expenses, but their cases weren’t settling fast enough to keep up with their bills. The attorneys launched Oasis to provide a way for plaintiffs to receive an advance on their settlement and make life livable until their case closed. Today, Oasis has helped over 275,000 consumers make ends meet while waiting for their case to settle.

