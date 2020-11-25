Storage Made Easy Updates the Enterprise File Fabric, Strengthening Remote Working and Cybersecurity Features for a Company's Existing File and Object Data

The new update of the Enterprise File Fabric focuses on pandemic related feature enhancements that strengthen data security and remote working requirements.

London, United Kingdom, November 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Storage Made Easy announces a new release of the Enterprise File Fabric, which integrates File and Object Storage into a single platform accessible through a global file system.

The release focuses on remote working and cybersecurity, providing a powerful combination of privacy and collaboration that works with a company’s existing file and object data sets.

Highlights of the new release include:

· Strengthened Remote Working and Collaboration Capabilities:

o With more companies having remote employees, the File Fabric’s SMB connector has been updated enabling SMB shares to no longer be restricted by boundaries of the office, facilitating cloud-like working with SMB shares without the need for VPN or VDI. The same technology works with Cloud based file systems such as Amazon FSx or Azure files.

o Additionally a new feature of the File Fabric, called Jibe, has been introduced. Jibe is a service that is able to monitor data that is added to a company’s file or object data estates directly.

o In this release the File Fabric has also been integrated with Microsoft Teams to provide easy in-situ access through Teams for companies that have adopted this tool for remote working and collaboration.

o SiteLink, the File Fabric’s Remote Office Branch Office (ROBO) multi-site capabilities have been updated to support multi-site file locking and file transfer acceleration between nodes using our unique M-Stream® File Transfer acceleration feature.

· Strengthened Media Capabilities:

o M-Stream®, the File Fabric’s file transfer acceleration technology, has been enhanced and certified with more file and object providers to offer a fast productivity enhancing experience for remote workers with limited consumer broadband speeds.

o A brand new, tile-based "gallery view" is now supported in the Web File Manager, inclusive of pan and zoom features, which provides a better experience for photo file assets.

o The File Fabric now provides on-demand transcoding between a range of video file formats for customers using the File Fabric’s media and entertainment module.

· Improved Data Compliance and DLP Capabilities:

o The File Fabric’s Content Discovery module, which provides smart discovery of PHI / PII data, has been extended to include pre-defined template policies for CCPA and FINRA.

· Performance Improvements:

o As with every release, the File Fabric’s indexing and API performance has been vastly improved enabling file and object estates with billions of files to be accessed and managed from the File Fabric.

· Connectors:

o Storage Made Easy was one of the official Backblaze launch partners connector. The new release supports B2 Cloud Storage as a destination for S3 compatible workflows.

o As Amazon have rolled out new Amazon S3 Regions, these have been added as supported regions to the File Fabric’s S3 Connector.

Todd Dughman, Director of Information Technology at TNP, said: "The File Fabric from Storage Made Easy enabled us to have web scale remote access to our Nasuni SMB file shares, inclusive of Microsoft Teams support. This enabled us to retire a secondary remote access file sharing solution we were using from Egnyte."

Jacob Moss, Music Tech Assistant at Sparks & Shadows, said: “The final catalyst that justified the company moving forward with SME was the quality of support. It has been great; they respond very quickly. Overall, the File Fabric has been terrific for our business. Not only did it provide everything we needed, but we realized we could do things we would love to have done but didn’t imagine we could do.”

Jim Liddle, Storage Made Easy CEO, said: “In today’s complex work environment, with many companies having employees that work from home, who have SMB file or object storage workflow requirements, the File Fabric can provide a single pane of glass for compliance, security, and employee productivity.”

Find more information and see the full list of new and improved features here: https://docs.storagemadeeasy.com/cloudappliance/applupdatev2006?s[]=new&s[]=release

