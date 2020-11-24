NuVerus, a Company with a Proven Track Record of Success in the Direct Sales Industry, is Poised for a Huge Launch in North America

Dallas, TX, November 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NuVerus opened its doors in 2009 to provide the world with superfoods that have been studied for generations. NuVerus has thriving distribution teams in many countries around the globe, including Japan, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Brazil.

NuVerus’ Founder and CEO Michael Jareou, has always had the vision of bringing his quality products and his teachings to the United States. After countless hours of preparation and anticipation, the time has come to announce NuVerus North America. The company will have two marketing arms: superfood antioxidants, weight loss, energy, immune booster, and omega product line. Michael Jareou Holdings, a sister company owned by Michael Jareou, saw the need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) amid a global pandemic. Mr. Jareou stepped up and invested in PPE to help fulfill the shortages experienced by hospitals, the government, and other communities. Mr. Jareou also purchased equipment and space to manufacture the PPE in the USA. Thus the PPE arm of NuVerus was established where distributors will have the opportunity to market a complete line of PPE made in the USA to include 3-ply face masks, KN95 folded masks, hand sanitizers, face shields, and sanitizer wipes.

Michael Jareou is the driving force behind NuVerus’ success. He is referred to as today’s new breed entrepreneur. Michael was a top distributor and million-dollar earner in his first Direct Sales Company. He started his own business in the security industry and sold it to a billion-dollar Wall Street company. He is the founder of Physician’s Wellness Group, a company that focuses on total body wellness and protection; however, his passion is in the Direct Sales Industry. “I have the heart of a distributor,” says Michael Jareou, which is indictive of his comment and support to the overall success of his distribution team.

The mission of NuVerus is to help people discover and develop their unique path, unleash their individual talents, to empower themselves to turn their dreams into reality, and to begin their journey to a healthier life. NuVerus’ vision is to promote good health, encourage prosperity and to create a long-term pathway for their distributors to obtain financial freedom.

NuVerus offers health and wellness products that are designed to support the many health crises Americans and people around the globe face. NuVerus products are physician-formulated by members of NuVerus’ Medical Advisory Board, led by Dr. Drew Georgeson and Dr. Julian Bailes. NuVerus’ Medical Advisory Board is made up of world-renowned experts specializing in antioxidants, cellular nutrition, anti-aging, weight loss, and brain health. They are focused on bridging the gap between traditional healthcare and preventive practices. Additionally, NuVerus offers a “work from home,” opportunity with a turnkey training system designed for people from all walks of life to participate on a spare-time, part-time basis as an Independent Marketing Associate.

NuVerus’ innovative marketing campaign, “Protect & Prevent,” will provide an incredible selling platform for their distributors because, not only will the NuVerus Associates be able to market NuVerus’ amazing product portfolio, they will also have the opportunity to be among the first in the Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) Industry to sell PPE made in North America.

NuVerus’ Executive team has summarized, “Why,” NuVerus North America will break historical sales records; Award Winning Executive Team; Debt Free Company; World-Wide Success; Innovative Superfood Products; Doctor Formulated Products; Organic Manufacturing; World Renowned Medical Advisory Board: First to Offer PPE, and a Lucrative Compensation Plan. The North American arm of NuVerus launched on November 19, 2020. Visit www.nuverus.com for additional information.

