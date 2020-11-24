UFSPSO Announces Death of President Emeritus Ralph M. Purdy

New York, NY, November 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers (UFSPSO) today issued the following statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Ralph M. Purdy, President Emeritus of UFSPSO, and the United Federation of Police (UFoP) died today after a long illness."

"The entire police and security union family mourns the loss of this visionary leader and extends our deepest sympathies to his wife, Karen, and the entire Purdy family," said UFSPSO President Chip Strebeck, "Ralph was a larger-than-life figure who brought his remarkable passion, experience, and energy to every endeavor and was a tireless advocate for police and security officers throughout the United States."

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.

About UFSPSO

The United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers (UFSPSO) is a nationwide labor organization representing thousands of armored car guards, hospital security officers, and federal and state facility security officers throughout the United States. (http://www.securityfederation.com/)

