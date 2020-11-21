Color Marketing Group® Announces 2022+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Hope

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations' forecasted key colors at the 2020 Virtual Summit mid-November. The Color Marketing Group's 2022+ Asia Pacific Key Color "Hope" is a clear yellow with low chromacity and a slight touch of red. Hope is created to exude optimism and renewal as the region, with the world, continues to emerge from the pandemic.

A clear yellow with low chromaticity, Hope has the slightest touch of red to add additional warmth to a hue destined to define comfort. Hope is created to exude optimism and renewal as the region, with the world, continues to emerge from the pandemic. Visually related to nature, light, and growth, Hope will create a color environment of optimism and comfort.

Hope is anticipated as a highly useful color in product industries related to home, as well as commercial spaces. Designing with nature-inspired colors such as Hope will transform spaces into safe, warm harbors. Paints and coatings in both interior and exterior applications will add visual warmth to interiors, creating a potential aura of welcome and comfort with a hue that suggests health and happiness.

As the kitchen has become an integral part of home-life, hosting not only meals but serving as space for work and school at home, Hope is anticipated to adorn kitchen and tabletop products ranging from appliances to tableware, textiles to case goods. The color’s warmth and soothing definition create a continuous flow of energy.

The interim years leading to 2022 will change business models for working at home, home design, and the office environment. For residential spaces where a work office is possible, Hope will extend its reach to textiles for use on upholstery and window treatments, and underfoot in rugs and broadloom designs.

Well-being is an important element of life for the Asia Pacific region and outdoor access and recreation are key to physical and mental health. Hope is anticipated to be used in outdoor spaces as well as for recreational equipment to add a visual touch of warmth to the environments as well as products used for leisure time activities.

As the definition of a future normal continues to emerge, Hope will stand as a hue to characterize the optimism and confidence of the region moving forward. New ways of living and working, new appreciation for the planet’s environment, and a deeper sense of concern for others will underscore the meaning of Hope’s hue.

About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by color stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Each of the four global regions identifies their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 58 years.

About Color Marketing Group®

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.

