simpleshow Video Maker Enables the Creation of Animated Explainer Videos Within Microsoft Teams

PR.com  
November 21, 2020 3:00am   Comments
simpleshow, the global platform for digital products and services around explainer videos and communication tools, integrates its simpleshow video maker into Microsoft Teams.

Berlin, Germany, November 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for simple solutions for digital collaboration is steadily increasing worldwide. simpleshow, the market leader for explainer videos, is now making its intelligent simpleshow video maker available as an app in the popular corporate collaboration platform Microsoft Teams. This integration enables users to create professional explainer videos directly from the Teams interface and share them with team members.

Karsten Boehrs, CEO at simpleshow explains: “Many of our customers, especially large corporate enterprises, now work with the platform provided by Microsoft. In recent months, the share of our digital customer meetings held in Teams has risen to 90%. We have therefore created the integration of our video maker into Microsoft Teams to make it even easier to create and use great videos in this environment.”

The simpleshow video maker supports users with the help of a proprietary AI-based technology to create animated videos for internal and external communication quickly and easily. A text draft is visualized and animated automatically into an explainer video. In addition to various options for use in the corporate environment, the video maker’s free Classroom offer is aimed at educational institutions.

