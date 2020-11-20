Mr Dhruv Galgotia Plans Grand Entry in Health Care Sector with Investment of 1200 Crores

Net Worth of Dhruv Galgotia rises to 3000 Crore as he enters HealthCare sector after being a leader in the education sector.

Greater Noida, India, November 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Mr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, announces entry in the healthcare sector with an investment of 1200 Crores in the next 3 years.The Galgotias Hospitals Pvt Ltd plans to establish one 500 bed hospital in Greater Noida with state of the art equipment imported from Germany and United States of America.

"Galgotias Hospitals also plans tie-ups with world class research hospitals and medical centres in Singapore and USA to ensure the latest technologies and know-how are brought to India and offered to the people of our country at affordable costs," says Dhruv Galgotia CEO of Galgotias University and Director of Galgotias hospitals Pvt Ltd.

Dhruv Galgotia has always been passionate about entering the healthcare sector and bridge the shortfall in providing good quality healthcare at affordable costs to the people of India.

The Hospital will be attached to a 5 star super deluxe hotel having separate division for International patients and customers wanting to get world class treatments and medical care at affordable costs in India.

The Galgotias University has been consistently ranked amongst the top universities in India and is known for the highest placements where more than 100000+ students have got their dream packages and are working in their dream companies.

"Greater Noida and Gurgaon will be the first two major locations for hospitals and the first round of Investments will be around 600 Crores. The Galgotias Group plans to set up more than 10 hospitals pan India with a capacity of more than 500 beds," says Dhruv Galgotia.

Galgotias Hospitals as Dhruv Galgotia informs will house the sub-specialities of Cardiac Surgery, Electrophysiology and Pacing, Clinical and Preventive Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology, where an integrated team of cardiac surgeons and cardiologists will work together along with a fully dedicated wing for cancer patients.

Galgotias hospitals will be backed up with the latest technology including a unique hybrid operating suite, the dedicated team of Cardiac/cancer/laproscopy and more than 200 types of Surgeries will be performed by specialized doctors.

Dhruv Galgotia also says Galgotias as a group has seen massive growth in the last 5 years and expect to scale up our operations and expansion plans in the next 2-3 years making the Group worth 5000 Crores in the next 5 years.

