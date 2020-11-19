Young Artist Academy™ 41st Awards Announcements: 4 New Special Merit Recipients; 22 New Awards Presenters

Trevor Noah, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Cuban, Brooke Shields, Mario Lopez,

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Robert Herjavec, and more.

Hollywood, CA, November 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Young Artist Academy™ made its second set of announcements today regarding special merit recipients and awards presenters for the 41st awards gala, to be held on Saturday, November 21.

Acclaimed Daily Show Host Trevor Noah will receive the Journalistic Excellence Award, presented by Young Artist Academy™ Alumnus Mario Lopez. Billionaire entrepreneur and media proprietor Mark Cuban will be bestowed the Youth Mentorship in Business Award by Cameron Nino. Renowned Actress and Model Brooke Shields will be accepting the Legend Award. The Inspiration to Youth in Television recognition will be presented to Canadian businessman, investor and TV personality Robert Herjavec.

Additional Awards Presenters will include Kevin Sorbo (Hercules); Danny Trejo (Machete franchise); Erin Krakow (When Calls the Heart); Christopher Judge (Stargate SG1); Natasha Henstridge (Species); Adrian Paul (Highlander); Cerina Vincent (Power Rangers); Petri Hawkins Byrd (Judge Judy); Mark Christopher Lawrence (NBC’s Chuck); musician Brian McKnight Jr.; Oscar winner Rachel Shenton; Tony Award winner Christian Hoff (Jersey Boys); Peter Facinelli (Twilight saga); Emmy Award winning director Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager); Giorgio Cantarini from the Oscar-winning film, Life is Beautiful; Producer/Director Kate Scott; the voice of the LA Rams and SoFi Stadium Sam Laganà; filmmaker and great-nephew of Gone With the Wind Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel; Kevin J. Goff; Director/Producer and Performing Youth Activist Chris M. Allport.

The Outstanding Young Influencer category will be presented by Tik Tok Influencer Adam Waheed with over 1 Billion likes and Fashion/Lifestyle Influencer and Forbes contributor Simonetta Lein.

The Awards Gala is Dedicated to two Executive Producers of the Golden Globe Awards: Jack Tewksbury, who served on the Young Artist Academy Advisory Board, and Lorenzo Soria, who received the academy’s Journalistic Excellence Award in 2016, and who both passed away in 2020.

Participants Previously Announced:

Scarlett Johansson (Avengers, Black Widow), Sir Patrick Stewart (Lifetime Achievement Award), Sir Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings, X-Men), Kelsey Grammer (Icon Award), Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry (Contribution to Science Award), George Takei (Star Trek), Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: TNG), Deon Cole (Black-ish), Doug Jones (Pan’s Labyrinth, Star Trek: Discovery), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space), Bill Mumy (Lost in Space), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Danielle Harris (Halloween), Jane Leeves (Frasier) and David Hyde Pierce (Down With Love, Frasier).

The 2020 awards theme is Families, highlighting a rekindled appreciation for loved ones after an especially difficult year. Special Presenters & Recipients have been selected to emphasize the “Family-like” relationships developed working in the entertainment industry.

Previous special merit recipients include: Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Peter Jackson, Lionel Richie, Diane Lane, Mickey Rooney, Michael Landon, Christopher Reeves, Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Gary Sinise, Mayim Bialik, Drew Barrymore, Bill Nye, George Clooney and Will Smith.

Young Artist Academy™ Executive Producer Simon Barron said: “We endeavor to instill core values such as communication art, equality, diversity, and kindness. We’re proud to have watched so many of our young artists become the successful, professional A-list talent of today! We are thrilled to have so many adult alumni return to support the 41st show.”

The 41st Young Artist Academy™ awards will be a first-ever digital show, streaming on YouTube Premieres Saturday, November 21 at 4:00 PM PST, and available on VivaLiveTV. Ticket holders will have VIP access to a virtual Red Carpet Pre-show + Member/Press Lounge and have opportunities to interact throughout the awards show with live engagement, games and prizes.

YAATICKETS.com

About The Young Artist Academy™

1. Founded in 1978 by Golden Globes Executive Maureen Dragone, the Young Artist Academy™ is committed to educating, protecting and mentoring young artists through digital and events. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) produces Hollywood's first and longest-running youth awards.

2. The organization welcomed a new administration in 2017; it remains a leader in compliance and a champion of child entertainer rights/protections (Coogan Law, Child Performer Protection Act, Sight & Sound Mandates, Krekorian Talent Services Bond).

3. Affectionately called the "Youth Oscars" by Huffington Post, it is Hollywood’s only youth academy structured the same as larger awards guilds, with Membership and Peer Voting.

4. The Young Artist Academy™ recognizes exceptional international talent, ages 5-18, competing in separate Young and Teen categories for fairness. Adult talent and alumni are also recognized with special merit awards for making a meaningful world/entertainment impact, especially on younger generations. In recent years, new categories of recognition have been added, including Outstanding Director, Writer, Producer, Vocalist/Music/Video, Dancer and Influencer.

Contact Information:

Caleb Saff

+1-310-896-8006

Contact via Email

www.youngartistacademy.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/825778

Press Release Distributed by PR.com