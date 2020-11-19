Strategic Brand Expansion: XTIVIA Acquires Innovative ITSM/ITIL Firm RightStar

XTIVIA, Inc. is taking big steps to grow its diverse collection of IT managed service offerings. Today, they announced that they will be expanding their brand of services with the acquisition of RightStar, an ITSM/ITIL and DevOps consulting company. The acquisition marks another milestone in XTIVIA's strategic investments and highlights their pursuit of comprehensive IT services in all verticals.

“The addition of RightStar expands on XTIVIA’s already diverse offerings in IT managed services. Welcoming them to our team allows us to continue working toward our mission of delivering exceptional software solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives while expanding into providing more software and service options, especially to those in the Government Sector,” said Dennis Robinson, XTIVIA CEO.

Based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, RightStar targets the Federal, State and Local, commercial mid-market and Enterprise spaces. Specific focus areas include ITSM consulting, design and implementation of Service Desk, Change and Configuration Management solutions and DevOps, Application Lifecycle Management, Lean-Agile, and SAFe consulting and advisory services. Their business expertise and various partnerships, including Atlassian, Aha! and BMC, have earned them numerous accolades in service implementation and innovation.

In addition to its technical consulting and partnership-driven software development, RightStar is also an active GSA contract holder in the public sector.

“This is a great opportunity for RightStar,” said Dick Stark, RightStar President and CEO. “We believe that, in the wake of the COVID crisis, RightStar can, in addition to ITSM and DevOps solutions, offer XTIVIA’s other enterprise-wide technologies and solutions to meet our customer’s long-term business objectives. We plan to build on this with XTIVIA, which has a successful track record and outstanding reputation for excellence in customer satisfaction and delivery.”

The transaction was facilitated by IT ExchangeNet (ITX), a leading mid-market mergers and acquisitions firm specializing in the sale of IT Services businesses, MSSPs, MSPs and Microsoft channel partners.

About RightStar

Founded in 2003, RightStar provides best-in-class Service Desk implementation through consulting focused on configuration, integration and training. RightStar also provides DevOps and Application Lifecycle Management consulting and advisory services. As an Atlassian partner, RightStar brings a wealth of knowledge on implementations and strategies around the Atlassian tools suite, such as Jira and Confluence. Additionally, we offer Jira Align process consulting to portfolio and program managers to help organizations realize value from Lean-Agile at Scale transformations. https://www.rightstar.com

About XTIVIA

XTIVIA is an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm that understands the importance of business outcomes, mission-critical data, and IT infrastructure. As trusted industry thought leaders, XTIVIA is committed to providing integrated technology solutions and services that deliver measurable results. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas and Virginia. https://xtivia.com

About ITX

Founded in 1998 by technology CEOs and M&A professionals, IT ExchangeNet (ITX) is a marketplace for owners of mid-market IT businesses seeking buyers or strategic partners. With a network of more than 50,000 global IT decision-makers, ITX focuses on smaller companies, typically less than $40M in transaction value. Specific segments of the IT industry served include: Managed IT Services, MSSPs, software as a Service (SaaS), Hosting, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cyber Security, IT Services, Software Development and Big Data. For more information: https://www.itexchangenet.com/

