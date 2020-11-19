Center for Adoption Support and Education Received Accreditation of Its Training for Adoption Competency (TAC) from the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE)

Burtonsville, MD, November 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) accredited the Center for Adoption Support (C.A.S.E)’s Training for Adoption Competency (TAC) program for a five-year period through 11/20/2025, making TAC part of an elite group of certificate programs dedicated to public protection and excellence in practice.

C.A.S.E. CEO Debbie Riley stated, “This has been over a decade of work here at C.A.S.E., a goal that was set at the onset of the development of TAC in 2009. I wanted to ensure that children and families who need specialized mental health support are being treated by professionals that have the competency to meet their needs. Taking TAC to this high level of accreditation not only ensures this, but also elevates the value and credibility of TAC, which is now an assessment-based certificate accreditation program and is the only accredited adoption competency training program in the country.”

An instructor led, post-Master’s curriculum that includes clinical case consultation, TAC is the premiere national program to train mental health practitioners in adoption-competent skills. Research shows that children with traumatic experiences of abuse, neglect, loss and abandonment are at greater risk of presenting adjustment problems within their adoptive families. Access to adoption competent mental health services is a critical factor in the well-being of these children and their adoptive families. C.A.S.E. created TAC to strengthen adoption competency in mental health communities across the United States and have grown their TAC network to over 17 national training partners, including universities and child welfare agencies. Over 1,900 clinicians across the country have completed the 72-hour curriculum to date. Learn more about TAC at www.adoptionsupport.org/TAC.

Regarding TAC’s accreditation, University of Wisconsin Professor Susan J. Rose, Ph.D. stated, “Congratulations from your partners at the University of Wisconsin and the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare. We are so honored to be a part of the great work you are doing and so pleased the accreditation from ICE has now recognized it.”

Established in 1977, the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) (formerly the National Organization for Competency Assurance) is the leading international membership organization representing the credentialing community. C.A.S.E. received ICE accreditation of its Training for Adoption Competency program by submitting application demonstrating the program’s compliance with ICE 1100:2019 – Standard for Assessment-Based Certificate Programs. ICE 1100 was first published in 2009 as the first standard for assessment-based certificate programs. The Standard is approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for adoption as an American National Standard. This acknowledgement of the effectiveness of TAC will encourage even greater numbers of mental health professionals to complete this specialized training, creating a larger community of adoption competent clinicians to more effectively serve adoptive families across the country.

C.A.S.E. is a nationally recognized leader in mental health services for the adoption and foster care community. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to improve the lives of children who have been adopted or are in foster care and their families through counseling, lifelong education, and a growing national network of trained professionals. With six offices across Northern Virginia and Maryland, C.A.S.E. has provided clinical services for more than 6,300 clients and their families since its founding in 1998. Visit www.adoptionsupport.org/ to learn more.

Contact Information:

Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.)

Jennifer Jankowski

301-238-4789

Contact via Email

adoptionsupport.org

caseadopt@adoptionsupport.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/825758

Press Release Distributed by PR.com