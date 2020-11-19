Nikki H. Pough Showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Queens Village, NY, November 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Nikki H. Pough of Queens Village, New York has been showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.

About Nikki H. Pough

Nikki Pough is a preschool teacher at Nurturing Center and Academy. She specializes in early childhood education. Nurturing Center and Academy is a private school located in Queens Village, NY that has been in existence for over 20 years.

Nurturing Center and Academy is a New York City and New York State approved private educational facility and they are also part of the Universal Pre-K program. In addition, it is a full early childhood educational facility which molds children from infancy through grade 5. They also have an afterschool program which provides service thru age 12. The staff and teachers at Nurturing Center and Academy are dedicated to helping children grow and develop their full potential according to their own special interests, learning styles and personalities. They believe that each child is unique and their goal is for all children to develop at their own rate. Their fully qualified teachers meet or exceed state licensing requirements in education, experience and are trained in CPR.

Born October 5, 1974 in New York, New York, Nikki attended Touro College, Suffolk Community College and Nassau Community College. In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her 26 year old daughter, movies, and activities with friends.

For further information, contact www.nurturingcenterandacademy.com.

