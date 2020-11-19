Gulf Winds International Recognized as a Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle

Houston, TX, November 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gulf Winds International was recognized as a Top Workplace in Houston by the Houston Chronicle, reinforcing the company’s reputation as one of the most attractive and rewarding places to work.

A solid corporate culture, empowered workforce, and compelling mission make Gulf Winds International a top employer in Houston.

Awards are based on employee surveys from companies nominated for the award and analyzed by Energage, the Chronicle's research partner for the project. Last year, more than 73,000 local workers from 2,543 companies participated in the nomination & survey process, but only 130 companies made the top workplace list.

Commenting on the announcement, Gulf Winds’ President & COO, BJ Tarver said, “We are humbled and honored to receive this award on behalf of the best team in our industry, especially given the disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this year. The people at Gulf Winds truly make a difference every day.”

