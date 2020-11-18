Principled Technologies Shows How Organizations Can Achieve Shorter Backup and Recovery Windows with a Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance DP5800 Solution

The Dell EMC solution backed up and recovered databases and virtual machines (VMs) in multiple scenarios faster than a key competing solution.

Durham, NC, November 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- When it comes to data protection, some interruptions for data backup and recovery are inevitable. But minimizing the duration of interruptions allows users to resume accessing data quickly and helps return operational workflows to a productive pace sooner. Principled Technologies (PT) timed how long a Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA) DP5800 solution and a competing solution took to complete backups of databases and VMs and recover databases from backups. The Dell EMC IDPA solution saved time in each test scenario.

According to the report, “By choosing an IDPA DP5800-based solution for data protection, your organization can set shorter backup and recovery windows, which could minimize disruptions to application performance and user access, help you meet [service level agreements (SLAs)], and keep your organization’s daily operations on track.”

To read the full report and see test details, visit http://facts.pt/3jZYw3K.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800574

Press Release Distributed by PR.com