Keller Manufacturing Co. Announces Signed Agreement to Purchase TA Logistics, Inc.

Louisville, KY, November 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Keller Manufacturing today announces that it has signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding stock of TA Logistics Inc.

TA Logistics, Inc. was formed in 2007 as a freight and brokerage agency with its corporate offices located in Greer, SC. The company has successfully operated in the freight brokerage since that time. “This transaction will be the first one done by Keller in more than 20-years and I look forward to rebuilding the company back to its former size and stature,” said Douglas Rink, Keller’s CEO.

The agreement is for 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of TA logistics, Inc. The closing is estimated to be completed by December 5 of this year.

About Keller Manufacturing Co.

The Company history dates back to 1866 when the “Keller Store” in Corydon, Indiana was established. From that time, the operation entered into various businesses, including running an electrical light plant, manufacturing spokes for farm wagons, operation in a hub-mill, farm wagon production, building barns, producing wooden porch furniture, wooden truck bodies and refrigerator boxes, as well as making end tables, magazine racks, chair parts, and, by 1933, a drop leaf table. The Company was incorporated in 1906 under the laws of the State of Indiana.

Over 300,000 wagons were built from 1901-1912. In 1942, however, the invention of the farm tractor made the Keller wagon obsolete thereby causing the Company to end its wagon production. In late 1943, the Company developed household furniture, including breakfast room suites and dinettes. In the early 1960‘s, the Company introduced its first bedroom group. A new plant was built at Culpeper, Virginia in 1965 and a third plant was built in 1973 at New Salisbury, Indiana. In 1979, the Company leased four trucks and trailers to deliver furniture directly to their furniture dealers. In 1996, the Company formed Keller Dedicated Trucking, Inc. (“Keller Trucking”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Its primary function was to provide delivery services for the Company. Keller Trucking also transferred materials between plants, provided delivery for some purchased merchandise and provides backhaul services for other companies when available. Keller Trucking currently operated with 22 trucks that delivered approximately 80% of the Company’s finished products. In 2005, Keller purchased 85% of Paragon Door Designs for 1.14 million in cash at the time employing more than 25 workers in its Louisville, KY operation. For more information on the company, please go to www.kmfi.net

