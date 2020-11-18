Dr. Taylor Bladh to Join Total Vision

Total Vision announces the addition of Dr. Taylor Bladh to its network of optometrists. Dr. Bladh brings more than 35 years of experience operating his private practice in Diamond Bar, California.

Mission Viejo, CA, November 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Total Vision is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Taylor Bladh to its network of optometrists. Dr. Bladh brings more than 35 years of experience operating his private practice in Diamond Bar, California.

Dr. Bladh is a Southern California native and began practicing optometry after graduating from Southern California College of Optometry in 1986. He is highly dedicated in the diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma, being one of the first OD’s in California licensed to treat and manage the disease. He has years of experience in managing a wide range of eye issues including infections, dry eye, diabetic eye exams, LASIK co-management, cataract monitoring, and surgery follow up.

Dr. Bladh has served on numerous boards, including Vistakon’s Contact Lens Advisory Board. He was also the original Director of Optometric Projects for Xela AID, a joint humanitarian nonprofit organization aiding the underserved in Guatemala, where he traveled across the country to provide quality patient services.

As part of the Nike Sensory Sports Training pilot program, Dr. Bladh continues to develop his state-of-the-art sports training lab, which he calls Sensory Training. He was also part of a research project teamed with the University of California, Riverside to study ADHD and continues to develop new training and therapies for this growing population.

His practice has served as a preceptor sight for Western University of Health Sciences since the school opened and is an associate clinical professor working with students in his office as they learn the art of optometry firsthand. Working with budding new students is one of his greatest joys in the profession he loves.

Neil Collier (CEO), Doug Cannon (CFO) and Dr. Steve Klein (CMO) are pleased to welcome Dr. Bladh and his staff to the Total Vision team. “This is an exciting time for us to welcome Dr. Bladh with his extensive background and experience in optometry as we continue to expand our footprint in California,” added Neil Collier.

With 37 practices now and growing, Total Vision is the largest network of vision providers in California and a recognized leader in the optometry industry. Our offices employ more than 400 team members, including 86 doctors, and we are proud to care for more than 100,000 patients each year. To learn more about Total Vision, visit www.YourTotalVision.com or call 949-652-7230.

