Masks and Mics | Keeping Our Voices Heard During COVID-19 with the Launch of SD2 from TFS

Pensacola, FL, November 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Transport Financial Services, LLC (TFS) is finalizing designs on an affordable, COVID-19 friendly, social distancing, communication system, called the “SD2.” This customer appealing, friendly system appeals to all ages. It includes a wearable clip-on microphone that can be attached to any mask, and an app for both Android and IOS that allows your cellphone to amplify your voice via the phone’s speaker or a detached Bluetooth speaker. SD2 is affordable and serves as an amplifier for clarity for speaking voices without lifting a mask and emitting COVID-19. SD2 is designed to protect all lives in the workplace, classroom, hospitals and doctors’ offices and any small gathering, and to keep everyone safe and healthy.

“TFS is delegated with its authority through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), and the Department of Transportation, (DOT) and strives to be the voice of the transportation industry. TFS would like to extend that voice to providing support during the COVID-19 Pandemic. With the launch of SD2, TFS is providing a place for that voice.” - Marold Studesville, CEO & Owner, Transport Financial Services, LLC

Currently, just in the United States we have seen nearly 10.5 million cases with over 242,000 deaths. With only 5.8 million people identified as recovered, our hospitals are dealing with 5 million patients. Even with a vaccine, this pandemic is not going away anytime soon, and there is always the next flu or virus that will affect the world in a similar way. The utilization and wearing of masks are a first step to stopping the wide spread of any contagion. Based on this people need to adapt. Transport Financial Services, LLC is looking forward to talking and working with potential partners as SD2 is developed for worldwide distribution.

About Transport Financial Services, LLC

Transport Financial Services is your One-Stop-Shop for everything that you might need as a transportation or logistics company or professional. Stop by www.TFSMall.com to access our Transportation Directory, process paperwork or to schedule a call with one of our knowledgeable consultants. Carriers, Brokers and Shippers are all supported via our links to load boards, help with insurance, and funding options via our new factoring partners. Call TFS today on 850.433.2294 to get the answers to your questions 24/7.

