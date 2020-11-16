Launch of Metal Expert Witness Litigation Support Service

MCI announces launch of expert witness litigation support service for clients involved in metal and mining sector legal disputes.

London, United Kingdom, November 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Metals Consulting International Limited (MCI), the leading metals and mining consulting firm, today announces the launch of MetalExpertWitness.com. Building on the success of SteelExpertWitness.com, the new service offers litigation-related advisory support across the ferrous and non-ferrous metal industries.

This expansion has been made possible by the merger earlier this year of MCI with London-based metals and mining consultancy Saint Barbara. Saint Barbara has provided specialist advice to the world's metals, minerals and mining industries since 1992 across commodities that include base and ferrous metals, steel and its raw materials, battery metals, precious metals, and rare earths. MetalExpertWitness.com leverages the Group’s combined capabilities and experience, extending MCI’s expert witness offering from iron and steel, to a much broader range of non-ferrous metals that include aluminium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, gold and silver, as well as ferrous and non-ferrous metal ores.

Commenting on this development, Roger Emmott, Practice Head at SteelExpertWitness.com, said, "In recent years SteelExpertWitness has been involved in a wide range of international iron and steel sector projects, acting for both claimants and respondents. MetalExpertWitness adds complementary skill sets and experience to build on this success, working with clients on up- and down-stream issues across the broader metals and mining industry worldwide.”

David Duckworth, who leads Saint Barbara's metals, minerals and mining practice, noted "MCI’s experts now have combined capabilities covering exploration, mine geology, ore mining, beneficiation, pellet production, metal smelting, refining, manufacture and processing. Our technical understanding covers iron and steel, aluminium, cobalt, copper, gold, lead, lithium, molybdenum, nickel, silver, tantalum, tin, tungsten, zinc, and the platinum group elements. MetalExpertWitness.com offers clients a one-stop shop to assist with a broad range of metals and ores.”

Andrzej Kotas, Managing Director of MCI, added “Across metal ores, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, we can offer professional support and advice on disputes concerning operations, technical matters, contract terms, breach of contract issues, fraud and theft, product quality matters, pricing, storage, and transportation; as well as provide independent support with asset and quantum valuations.”

MCI is a London-based consultancy that provides international clients with metals and mining sector management consultancy support, principally related to investment decisions, business restructuring and performance improvement. MCI was founded in October 2003, is privately owned; and operates the www.steelonthenet.com steel industry news and information portal, in addition to the www.saintbarbara.com, www.steelexpertwitness.com and www.metalexpertwitness.com websites.

