SkyePoint Decisions Realigns Executive Leadership Team

Dulles, VA, November 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. (SkyePoint Decisions), a leader in Cybersecurity Solutions, Engineering, Information Technology Operations, and Applications Integration that specializes in serving Federal Government missions, announced today the realignment of key members of its Executive Leadership Team. Heather Conigliaro has been appointed Chief Programs Officer and Frank Sturek was named Chief Development Officer. Christopher Giusti will continue as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. This team is responsible for execution of all aspects of the company.

As Chief Programs Officer, Conigliaro is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day business of all program related matters to include contract delivery and client satisfaction. She brings over 17 years of experience in the federal sector that includes business management, contract administration, customer relationship development, and project management. Conigliaro is PMP certified and has experience managing complex projects with multiple stakeholders while building partnerships with the customers she supports. She has strong leadership skills and is steadfast in her commitment to supporting our customers, key agency management, and partner relationships.

As Chief Development Officer, Sturek is leading strategic business development efforts and creating innovative offerings to expand SkyePoint Decisions’ presence in the Federal market. He is responsible for capturing new prime and subcontract opportunities, leveraging existing customer relationships to increase organic growth, and leading marketing efforts to support stakeholder communication. Sturek, along with the Executive Leadership Team, is also responsible for developing and executing company strategy.

As Chief Financial Officer, Giusti is responsible for leading the company’s financial strategy and operations, corporate development, as well as all back-office infrastructure. He brings over 25 years of experience in achieving outstanding business results focused on public sector IT markets including over 15 years as CFO.

Bo Kimbrough, Founder and Chairman of SkyePoint Decisions, stated, “I am confident that we have the Executive Team in place to accelerate our momentum and engagement with clients, partners, and employees. With this Team’s extensive leadership and federal market expertise, SkyePoint will continue exceeding our clients’ expectations for 2020 and beyond.”

SkyePoint provides innovative enterprise-wide and targeted solutions for the complex challenges faced by our federal government clients. Our focus is on enabling our client’s ability to deliver their mission – anytime, anywhere, securely. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce meaningful results. SkyePoint Decisions is an established ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified business with operations across the U.S. For more information, visit the SkyePoint Decisions website at www.skyepoint.com.

