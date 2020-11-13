BDA Evolves Management Structure; Charlie Maynard Moves to Non-Executive Chairman

New York, NY, November 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners today announces that its management team is evolving, and that Charlie Maynard is moving into a Non-Executive Chairman role.

Euan Rellie and Charlie Maynard co-founded BDA in 1996. From January 1, 2021, Maynard will be taking up new roles outside the firm, and will no longer be part of the team managing BDA day-to-day. Instead, he will support the continued growth of the firm, as Non-Executive Chairman.

The rest of the senior BDA management team will remain intact. BDA will be managed day-to-day by three Managing Partners, Euan Rellie (New York), Andrew Huntley (Ho Chi Minh City / London) and Paul DiGiacomo (Ho Chi Minh City / Hong Kong). Huntley joined the co-founders of BDA in a leadership role in 1998. DiGiacomo joined BDA as a junior banker in 1997.

Charlie Maynard commented, “After 24 years at BDA, I’m keen to pursue other projects outside of the private sector. I love the team at BDA and am incredibly proud of what the firm has become. It’s been a wonderful adventure, starting out just with Euan, and then with Andy, Paul and many more friends and colleagues. I am very grateful to everyone who has helped along the way. I’m stepping back now because I have great confidence in the team to take the firm forward.”

Euan Rellie, Senior Managing Director and co-founder of BDA, added, “Charlie has been a strong, principled and successful leader. He’s largely responsible for what BDA has become, and I’m glad we’ll continue to enjoy his input and counsel for years to come. I’m excited about our progress, and I’m committed to driving forward. We’re determined to build the firm aggressively from here, and to give our ambitious colleagues the chance to develop new leadership roles, and to take more ownership of BDA.”

Andrew Huntley, Senior Managing Director, added, “Charlie steps back with the firm in good health, gaining market share through the pandemic, continuing to deepen our expertise and track record in our six focus sectors, and delivering great deal outcomes for our clients. Our business has never been stronger, nor the Asian M&A markets more exciting. I will be doing everything I can to build from here with confidence.”

Paul DiGiacomo, Senior Managing Director, added, “We’re carefully hiring the best Managing Directors and other talented bankers from outside BDA, as well as promoting our most successful co-workers. We have built a market-leading position in our industry, across Asia and beyond. I’m excited about what awaits us in the years ahead.”

About BDA

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.

BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.

US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. bdapartners.com

Contact Information:

BDA Partners

Euan Rellie

212-265-5300

Contact via Email

www.bdapartners.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/825363

Press Release Distributed by PR.com