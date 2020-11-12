GenRocket Accelerates the Delivery of Clinically Accurate EDI Test Data to Ensure the Quality of Health Care Applications

Pre-built Solution Accelerators enable an unprecedented level of testing for X12 EDI transactions to improve the accuracy of health care insurance claims processing

Ojai, CA, November 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- GenRocket, the Test Data Automation (TDA) technology leader, is announcing a major enhancement to its X12 EDI Test Data Management solution, enabling the rapid provisioning of HIPAA compliant, accurate and controlled test data needed to improve the quality and efficiency of health care insurance claims processing systems.

This advancement comes at a time when health insurers face mounting costs and risks from the increasing volume of insurance claims, amplified by the global pandemic and the associated stress on global health care systems. In the US, an estimated 80% of claims have incorrect or incomplete data, increasing the potential for overpayment and exposing payers to the risk of fines and penalties for late payments. Additionally, medical fraud and abuse is on the rise, representing 3% to 10% of all healthcare costs. Medical fraud is fueled by data breaches and exposes insurers to HIPAA violations, lawsuits and loss of customer trust.

To reduce these costs and risk factors, GenRocket provides an X12 EDI Test Data Automation solution that allows testers to quickly, easily and securely test EDI transactions at an unprecedented level. This new software release accelerates the data provisioning process with powerful self-service modules and ready-to-use transaction set configurations.

Using the GenRocket test data platform, any tester can quickly provision clinically accurate and controlled test data for any category of automated testing, enabling QA teams to:

1. Improve the accuracy of submitted claims and payments

2. Ensure the privacy of patient data with synthetic data

3. Fully automate the healthcare administrative workflow

Through its previously announced partnership with the ASC X12 standards committee and the Washington Publishing Company, GenRocket introduced a comprehensive EDI Test Data Management solution to the marketplace in October of 2019. Since that time, the company has been working closely with healthcare industry payers, partners and providers to build out a portfolio of Transaction Set Examples now available as an EDI Solution Accelerator bundled with the system. Transaction Set Examples are fully compliant with the X12 EDI standard and can be easily tailored for any specific implementation used for insurance claims processing.

GenRocket’s EDI X12 solution generates test data for any category of testing:

· Positive and negative testing

· Range and boundary testing

· Data permutations and combinations

· Workflow testing across multiple API's

· Synthetic data to ensure patient privacy

· Production data to inject real-world data values

· High volume data for load and performance testing

“GenRocket is at the forefront of Test Data Automation for health care with a powerful solution for an unsolved challenge,” noted Garth Rose, GenRocket CEO and Co-founder. “The ability to blend clinically accurate production data with secure and controlled synthetic data allows QA organizations to fully test their complex claims processing workflows without compromising patient privacy. The ability to configure and generate this level of comprehensive X12 EDI test data on-demand is unique in the industry.”

GenRocket’s X12 EDI Test Data Management Solution is available now, and QA organizations responsible for testing insurance claims processing applications are invited to schedule a demo or request a Proof of Concept (POC) to evaluate the solution in their own environment.

The company has published an EDI Test Data Automation Solution Guide to provide a full description of the enhanced self-service capability with its EDI Solution Accelerator that can be used by any tester to solve the most complex X12 EDI test data challenges.

Learn more about X12 EDI Test Data Automation at the company’s website.

About GenRocket

GenRocket is the leader in real-time synthetic Test Data Automation (TDA), high-performance technology for provisioning test data for Agile and DevOps environments. GenRocket’s patented, groundbreaking platform accelerates test data provisioning by more than 1,000% as it improves data quality and test coverage while reducing cost and ensuring data privacy. Headquartered in Ojai, California, GenRocket operates in global markets through a network of systems integration partners and has customers in more than 10 vertical markets including financial services, insurance and healthcare.

For more information, visit www.genrocket.com.

