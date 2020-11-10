P.O.W.E.R. Announces They Are Now Streaming P.O.W.E.R. Talk Radio/Podcasts on iHeartRadio and Spotify Platforms

Manhasset, NY, November 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is excited to announce they are now streaming P.O.W.E.R. Talk Radio/Podcasts on two new podcast platforms: iHeartRadio and Spotify.

About P.O.W.E.R.’s New Podcast Platforms

P.O.W.E.R. Talk Radio shows are pre-recorded audio interviews which give their members the opportunity to convey a message or story. It is a great way for members to increase their exposure and market reach. The radio shows are promoted through their social media. P.O.W.E.R. Talk Radio/Podcasts also include celebrities and icons, many of whom have been featured in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Some of the celebrity podcasts available for listening are Jaclyn Smith, Fran Drescher, Susan Lucci, Victoria Wieck, Yeardley Smith, Carol Douglas, Lidia Bastianich and Heather Dubrow, to name a few.

iHeartRadio is a free streaming platform offering popular music, radio and podcasts. For further information, contact www.iheart.com. Spotify is a digital music, podcast, and video streaming service that gives you access to millions of songs and other content from artists all over the world. Basic functions such as playing music and many podcasts are totally free. They do also offer an upgraded service called Spotify Premium. Contact www.spotify.com for more details.

Start enjoying these informative and exciting P.O.W.E.R. Talk Radio/Podcasts by clicking on the links above for iHeartRadio, Spotify or powerwoe.com and click on Services.

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

