Direct Auto Insurance to Host Virtual Hiring Event Nov. 18 to Fill More Than 150 Insurance Agent Positions

Nashville, TN, November 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Direct Auto Insurance is hosting its annual one-day mega hiring event, National Interview Day, virtually on Nov. 18, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time to support rapid growth and expansion primarily across the Southeast.

The company is looking to fill more than 150 insurance agent and insurance agent trainee positions at 64 retail store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

This virtual hiring event provides an opportunity for job seekers and hiring managers to safely connect via an interactive, video interviewing platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. Interviewees should be prepared to walk through their resumes. On-the-spot offers will be made to qualified candidates.

Candidates can register for the virtual event, select a hiring location and a 30-minute time slot to interview here. Upon signing up, further event details and notifications will be emailed to the registrant.

"National Interview Day provides an outstanding opportunity for candidates to join Direct Auto as we continue to expand nationwide. This virtual hiring event is designed to be a safe and effective way to find and hire the talented people we need. We look forward to everyone’s RSVP and a chance to meet them,” says Mark Damato, Division Vice President for Retail Sales at Direct Auto Insurance.

Direct Auto Insurance is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company that is proud to invest in its employees with paid licensing training, and a multi-tiered and comprehensive paid training program, and offers a wide range of benefits, including health insurance coverage options, paid holidays, uncapped commissions, career growth opportunities, and more.

Visit this page for a complete list of registration links by location and to learn more about National Interview Day.

For more information about Direct Auto Insurance, visit directauto.com.

About Direct Auto Insurance

Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverage and products online, over the phone and in-store at more than 450 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance-branded policies are underwritten by affiliated carriers owned by National General Holdings Corp. Headquartered in New York City, National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939 and has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best.

Direct Auto Insurance and its affiliates in the National General Group of companies are Equal Opportunity employers. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment regardless of any characteristic protected by law.

Contact Information:

Direct Auto Insurance

Nicole Baksinskas

Contact via Email

DirectAuto.com

Email Preferred.

Facebook: @DirectAutoIns

Twitter: @DirectAutoIns

YouTube: youtube.com/user/DirectAutoIns

